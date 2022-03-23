Tata IPL 2022: BookMyShow buys ticketing rights for all matches; to manage venue services

TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is all set to begin from March 26. The 10 IPL teams – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans – will compete against each other to list the coveted IPL trophy. As the players are gearing up for the tournament, the teams are unveiling their jerseys for the upcoming season. An IPL jersey is a shirt worn by the team members which identifies their affiliation with the team with the sponsors name. Let’s take a look at the teams’ new jerseys and their captains for the 15th edition of Indian Premier League. (Image: IPL)

Online ticketing and entertainment platform BookMyShow announced today that it is the exclusive ticketing partner for all 70 matches of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The platform will also manage venue services for all stadia including gate entry and spectator management.

After facing uncertainties for two years, IPL is not only returning to India but will also be a full-fledged season during its usual summer window. In addition, spectators will make a comeback to stadiums however, at 25 percent cap.

Due to COVID-19 spread, IPL not only faced change in venue but was also shifted twice from its usual summer window. The league was also played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 impact. In 2020, the league was suspended and was moved to the September window. Last year the league was suspended mid-way and the second phase of IPL was scheduled in September.

This year, Tata IPL will host matches across stadia in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune in the state of Maharashtra.

The 15th season is bigger with the addition of two new teams--- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The league this year will sport 70 matches as compared to 60 matches previously.

Experts note that there will be increase in gate revenues due to the incremental games.

Out of the 70 matches, 20 each will be held at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) and DY Patil Sports Stadium (Navi Mumbai), with 15 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA International Stadium (Pune).

Tickets for IPL 15 will be available on BookMyShow starting from March 23 which are priced at Rs 800 onwards.

“BookMyShow will welcome fans back to the stadium for a seamless cricketing experience and will follow strict Covid-appropriate protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of fans and the staff at the venues,” said Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow.