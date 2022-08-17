Take proactive steps for lifting of FIFA's suspension of AIFF: SC tells Centre

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on August 17 urged the Indian government to take proactive steps for the resolution of the issue concerning FIFA's suspension of India's football body to ensure that the country is allowed to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup tournament.

The top court adjourned the hearing on the case till August 22 after it was informed that attempts were made by the Indian government to break the ice with FIFA on the subject and talks are underway.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that discussions and communication between the government and FIFA are underway and a meeting took place in this regard on Tuesday. The government counsel, as such, requested for the case to be heard on Monday, August 22.

The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that the only concern for the court at present is the resolution of the issue. "Our only concern is that the country should have the benefit of hosting the tournament for the benefit of the youth of the country," the bench noted. "Right now the emphasis is on resolving the issue," it added.

Agreeing to hear the case on August 22, the apex court said that it would impress upon the government to take "proactive steps to resolve the issue" with FIFA to not only ensure that the tournament is allowed to be held in India but also for lifting the suspension.

Mehta on Tuesday had told the Supreme Court that an important development concerning AIFF had taken place in Geneva by FIFA wherein the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended with immediate effect by the body.

The Solicitor General had requested for the court to hear the case concerning AIFF's functioning on Wednesday as FIFA's decision affects India's right to hold the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled to be held in October.

FIFA's suspension of AIFF came over "undue influence from third parties" as per the statement released.

The top court earlier removed Praful Patel from the position of AIFF President on account of not holding elections for the body that were due in December 2020. A three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) was appointed by the court to manage the affairs of the body in the meanwhile.

The CoA was also tasked with framing the constitution for the national federation in line with the model guidelines and National Sports Code.

This CoA had moved the top court seeking contempt proceedings against Patel as well office bearers of certain state associations.