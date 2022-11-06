T20I World Cup 2022: The tournament of upsets

Upsets are a part of World Cups. Every World Cup we see one or two upsets with the underdogs scoring one over the goliaths. Who can forget Zimbabwe’s rout of Australia in the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007. This was an Australian side that boasted some of the greats – Gilchrist, Hayden, Ponting, Symonds, Michael Hussey, Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson. But they were all undone by Brendon Taylor and Chigumbura. But in 2007, that was just the one case. 15 years later, we have now witnessed a World Cup with as many as six upsets, bringing into question the quality of the top sides and the consistency they command. Here's a look at all the upsets this World Cup at various stages of the game.

Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs (Group Stage)

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup kicked off with Namibia taking on Sri Lanka in the group stages. Sri Lanka were meant to bag an easy two points in their quest to reach the Super 12. But what ensued was a pummeling. After imposing a stiff target of 164 on a tricky Geelong pitch, the Namibian bowlers wrecked through the Sri Lankan batting line-up with relative easy to bundle them out for 108. That start was befitting of Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaign which ended with them finishing in fourth place in Group.

Scotland Beat West Indies by 42 runs (Group Stage)

For a team that has won the Twenty-over World Cup twice, West Indies had little to show this World Cup. They came into the World Cup with one too many off-field controversies and were all ready for self-implosion. After Namibia’s routing of Sri Lanka, it was now Ireland’s turn. Hobart saw West Indies opting to field after winning the toss. A gritty 66 off 53 balls by opener George Munsey saw Scotland post 160 for the loss of five wickets. West Indies started off their chase strongly racing to 53 in just 5.4 overs for the loss of a sole wicket. But nobody could have scripted what happened next. The Caribbeans lost seven wickets for just 26 runs, only to be bowled out for a paltry 118. It wasn’t a particularly tough pitch to bat on, with Wes Indies batters getting out trying to play regulation shots.

Ireland beat West Indies (Group Stage)

After the loss to Scotland in their opening fixture, West Indies got back on the wagon, beating Zimbabwe by 35 runs. But their victory lap was cut short when they met a stiff opposition in associate nation Ireland. West Indies won the toss opting to bat first but were unimpressive on the Hobart pitch to set a target of 147. Ireland started their chase with vigor and fearlessness, dispatching the West Indies bowlers all over the park with disdain. What was supposed to be a close game, once again ended in relative ease with Ireland cruising to 150 for the loss of just a single wicket and 15 balls to spare. The win also ensured Ireland’s qualification to the Super 12. They would also go one to cause another big upset – one that could have put an end to that team’s World Cup campaign.

Also Read: India could play Pakistan in the final. Here's how

Ireland beat England (Super 12)

It was a rainy day in Melbourne, with the clouds shadowing everything, but it was Ireland that found the silver lining. Eleven years after Kevin O’Brien led them to a famous victory against their neighbors in a steamy run-chase in Bengaluru, the Irish were once again at it. Although it wasn’t a O’Brien-worthy knock, Balbernie anchored the Irish innings after being sent in to bat, to post a commanding total of 157. Little started Ireland’s defence sending Buttler packing in the very first over before getting Alex Hales in his second over as well. Despite two dropped catches, Ireland was still able to stifle England’s run-chase, not allowing them to get off the blocks. In retrospect, England too were quite slow in their start with their top order laboring away at the target, despite the chance of rain hanging overhead. By the time England shifted gears, it was too late. It was curtains with England at 105/5 at 14.3 overs when it started bucketing down and they were five runs short as per DLS. It was yet another famous win for Ireland, who showed they were not to be taken lightly.

Also Read: Is this the best T20 World Cup yet?

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan (Super 12)

In a World Cup, where the associate nations, aka the underdogs, took the game to the bigshots, it was a resurgent Zimbabwe’s turn to turn the tide. Defending a relatively low score of 130 runs, Zimbabwe’s pacers sent the Pakistani openers packing in the first five overs. Iftikhar soon followed with Pakistan reeling at 36/3 in 7.4 overs. Shan Masood and Shadab Khan steadied the innings with a 44-run partnership, with just 43 required from 38 balls. But some inspired bowling from Sikander Raza and Brad Evans saw Pakistan needing 10 off the last over. Evans has Nawaz caught in the penultimate ball with Pakistan needing three from one. Raza and keeper Chakabva ran out Shaheen Shah Afridi, trying to steal a second to hand Zimbabwe a one-run victory. It was Pakistan’s second loss by a run in the Super 12, after losing to India by the same margin. They would, however proceed to qualify for the semis, courtesy of another upset!

Netherlands beat South Africa (Super 12)

It was arguably the biggest upset of the 2022 T20I World Cup. With the result of the match having huge impact for Bangladesh, Pakistan and India in the same group, the Proteas were expected to make light work of Netherlands. It was yet another game that should have been in the bag for South Africa, but they found themselves, once again on the wrong side of the rope. Netherlands put on 158/4 on the back of a gutsy innings from Colin Ackermann (41* off 26). But it was Glover, Leede and Klassen who sealed the fate for South Africa as they restricted them to just 145/8 at the end of the innings. The result guaranteed India a semi-final spot and also saw Pakistan take up the other spot after they defeated Bangladesh. Although South Africa has one game, which they were guaranteed to win, washed away due to rain, they only had themselves to blame for the exit after a below par performance against Netherlands.