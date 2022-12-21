 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
T20I Women's Final 2022: Gardner-Harris' trouncing of India show what Australia are and the rest of the world isn't

Annesha Ghosh
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Their personnel make an invincible Australia out of their XI picked on any given day. Australia Women's run avalanche with Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris' big-hitting heroics against India Women XI in the T20I final, on Tuesday in Mumbai, is proof.

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris give a thrashing beating to India to win the world T20I 2022 series on Tuesday, in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)

Harmanpreet Kaur wants to kick the hell out of the ball, but only goes so far as to make a benign pass to the bowler with her right foot. She’s incensed at the single she couldn’t prevent off the penultimate delivery of the innings despite positioning herself at cover for the job. Or, maybe, the rage is down to the shellacking the Australian pair of Grace Harris and Ashleigh Gardner consigned India to prior to this ball.

You wouldn’t begrudge Harmanpreet her position as India captain right now. Nor would you resent her, or any of her team-mates, their presence on a cricket field at this point. Every passing second of the final hour has been redolent of everything that Australia is, every ball of the last 10 overs a reminder of what the rest of the world isn’t.

From 67 for 4 in the 10th over, Gardner and Harris have pulled the visitors to the highest score of their victorious five-match T20I series. By the end of the innings on Tuesday in the fifth and final T20I, Australia’s tally read 196 for 4, the pair’s unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership 129 runs off just 62 balls. The scoring rate of the stand, 12.64, is a new record for the highest run rate for a century alliance by Australia women.

“We were really good in the first 10-12 overs and after that… We know the kind of power they (Australia) get into the game. Unfortunately, we were not able to bowl what we thought, especially after the 10th,” Harmanpreet rued at the post-match presentation after India’s 54-run defeat.

“When Australia were coming [over to India], we knew the type of cricket they’re going to play… The way Australia were batting, lots of things we learnt from them, especially the way they were clearing the boundary. That’s something which we would like to introduce in our batting line-up.”

