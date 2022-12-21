T20I Women's Final 2022: Gardner-Harris' trouncing of India show what Australia are and the rest of the world isn't

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris give a thrashing beating to India to win the world T20I 2022 series on Tuesday, in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)

Harmanpreet Kaur wants to kick the hell out of the ball, but only goes so far as to make a benign pass to the bowler with her right foot. She’s incensed at the single she couldn’t prevent off the penultimate delivery of the innings despite positioning herself at cover for the job. Or, maybe, the rage is down to the shellacking the Australian pair of Grace Harris and Ashleigh Gardner consigned India to prior to this ball.

You wouldn’t begrudge Harmanpreet her position as India captain right now. Nor would you resent her, or any of her team-mates, their presence on a cricket field at this point. Every passing second of the final hour has been redolent of everything that Australia is, every ball of the last 10 overs a reminder of what the rest of the world isn’t.

From 67 for 4 in the 10th over, Gardner and Harris have pulled the visitors to the highest score of their victorious five-match T20I series. By the end of the innings on Tuesday in the fifth and final T20I, Australia’s tally read 196 for 4, the pair’s unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership 129 runs off just 62 balls. The scoring rate of the stand, 12.64, is a new record for the highest run rate for a century alliance by Australia women.

“We were really good in the first 10-12 overs and after that… We know the kind of power they (Australia) get into the game. Unfortunately, we were not able to bowl what we thought, especially after the 10th,” Harmanpreet rued at the post-match presentation after India’s 54-run defeat.

“When Australia were coming [over to India], we knew the type of cricket they’re going to play… The way Australia were batting, lots of things we learnt from them, especially the way they were clearing the boundary. That’s something which we would like to introduce in our batting line-up.”

***

Little of Harmanpreet’s urge to kick the ball into nothingness after the fifth delivery of the 20th over seems misplaced. Little of what she, India, or the 15,000-strong crowd have witnessed so far makes sense. Gardner was on five off as many deliveries when Harris joined her in the middle, after the fall of the in-form Ellyse Perry in the 10th over. A thick edge past the keeper soon after brought Harris a four off the first ball, the first of her 10 boundaries on the night.

Part-time off-spinner Shafali Verma held the edge as she returned for her second over. Only minutes ago, she had stumped Tahlia McGrath, Australia’s stand-in captain for this fixture, for a run-a-ball 26. But her reintroduction into the attack had Harris and Gardner bookend the over with a four apiece.

A miserly three-run over from leg-spinner Devika Vaidya pulled things back. The momentum momentarily on the wane, the pair flicked the switch with a ferocious combined assault in the 13th over. The result: A single and a two sandwiched four back-to-back fours in left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani’s third over.

The 19-run over, the most expensive on the night, led to an avalanche of big hits that left the Indians scampering like mountaineers in the face of the approaching calamity. The next seven overs went for 12, 14, 15, 10, 17, 13 and 12, and even before the start of their chase, the prospect of India averting a 4-1 series scoreline was, in principle, beyond the hosts.

“To different bowlers, we had different plans,” Harris would later explain to the host broadcaster, during the fourth over of India’s chase. “Deepti (Sharma, the off-spinner) throughout the entire series has gone slow and wide or full and wide with pace. We thought if she did the same, we got plans for that to step in the line and baseball-bat it.”

And baseball-bat, cricket-bat, and all sorts of bat they did. The run-scoring, after a point, just got silly. So much so that the barrage of boundaries from Harris and Gardner somewhat numbed the senses that two of India’s best fielders — Deepti and Harleen Deol — eliciting a combined 12 runs in overthrows off them. Australia’s big-hitting might enervated India’s bowling and fielding units alike as none from their seven-pronged attack could muster an economy below 8.25.

“Tonight they bowled at the stumps and straighter and flatter,” Harris said. “So, we thought if we are to get boundaries here, we’ve got to hit it straight back past them. Because of the inconsistency of the bounce… the slower one actually held on the wicket and popped up and turned. The pace on just shot through. So, we had to be very careful.

“If you stayed at the back foot and play a cut shot you had to pick your ball and also the sweep shot, you had to be certain of it. So, we mainly tried to hit back under the bowler’s feet early while we had 10 overs still to bat and not give up a wicket and then towards the back end just free up and have some fun, swing back through the line of it and see where it goes.”

***

Harris brought up her half-century, first in her 34-match international career, off 28 balls, with a six into deep midwicket. Gardner notched up her own 50 shortly after off just 26 deliveries. The pair hit a whopping 17 fours between them, 11 coming off Player of the Match and Series Gardner’s bat alone. Harris, for her part, bludgeoned four of Australia’s seven sixes on the night.

The ferocity of the pair’s pyrotechnics at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai made Harmanpreet’s ire at the ball in the last over almost elicit your sympathy. A carnage so seismic would even get world leaders to dial her the first thing following morning to offer their condolences. But anyone familiar with the regularity of their exploits at the Women’s Big Bash League, the premiere women’s domestic cricket competition in the world, would have hardly looked as shell-shocked as Harmanpreet’s India did.

The last time I saw an Indian attack seem so clueless, mentally bruised in the face of brute force and relentless attack was on March 8, 2020. The occasion, as big as it gets, was the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). An 86,174 turnout, a record for any women’s sporting event in Australia, witnessed another pair of Australians — Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney — feasting on India as mercilessly.

The chief architects of the chaos that day in Melbourne played spectators to the Harris-Gardner spectacle on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Mooney clocked her shortest innings of the series and was back in the dugout as early as the second over. Healy, missing the final T20I through a calf injury, watched it all unfold from the sidelines.

The show Harris and Gardner put on in the two teams’ year-ending fixture was a perfect ending to Australia’s near-perfect script in 2022, an eventful 12 months through which the best cricket team of the era only got better. Save for the one defeat they suffered on this tour, in the second game via a Super Over, Australia remained unbeaten throughout.

They added an ODI World Cup and a gold medal from the inaugural Commonwealth Games women’s cricket tournament to their trophy cabinet. And even in the absence of their designated captain Meg Lanning and the newly retired vice-captain Rachael Haynes on this tour, they proved just how menacing they can be short of full strength.

For those yet to decipher the code, Australia don’t make a winning XI out of personnel available at their disposal. Their personnel make an invincible Australia out of their XI picked on any given day.