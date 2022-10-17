T20 World Cup upsets: Netherlands lead the way in David vs Goliath results

Namibia kick-started its T20 World Cup campaign with a famous win for the ages. It defeated the reigning Asia Cup champion by a whopping 55 runs to boost its chances of making it to the Super 12.

However, yesterday's heartwarming performance wasn't the first time an underdog punched way above its weight on the biggest stage in T20 cricket. Let us take a look at some of the biggest David vs Goliath T20 matches that pulled at the heartstrings of cricket fans worldwide.

1) Zimbabwe vs Australia, 2007 T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe famously beat the mighty Aussies, led by the great Ricky Ponting, during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, in the tournament opener in South Africa.

Bookies and fans alike gave no chance to the 'minnows'. However, Zimbabwe did not buckle down in the face of the occasion as it chased Australia's target of 139 for a historic win.

The hero for Zimbabwe was Brendan Taylor, who guided his team past the finish line with an unbeaten 60. Disciplined bowling from Elton Chigumbura and Gary Brent ensured Zimbabwe didn't have to climb too big a mountain.

2) Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2007 T20 World Cup

2007 was a year of upsetting the cricketing for the Bangladesh cricket team. After sending India packing in the ODI World Cup earlier that year, Bangladesh did the same against the much-fancied West Indies team that had the likes of Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Bravo, and more.

Captain Mohammad Ashraful enthralled the Johannesburg crowd with a power-packed innings of 61 from 27 balls as Bangladesh eased past the Windies' target of 165 with 12 balls to spare.

3) Netherlands vs England, 2009 T20 World Cup

Netherlands were the next team, after Zimbabwe, to create another upset in the subsequent World Cup. The Dutch side scripted a brilliant win against host England, at the home of cricket, after it successfully chased 163 in a last-ball thriller.

Put in to bat first at Lord's, England racked up 162 for the loss of five wickets in its allotted 20 overs. Netherlands chased the total but not without a thrilling finish. Needing two runs of the last ball, England bowler Stuart Broad, who bowled the final over, missed a runout chance of his bowling that led to an overthrow.

Dutch batters Ryan ten Doeschate and Edgar Schiferli ran as much as their lungs would allow to take advantage of Broad's slip up to register a sensational win in London.

4) Netherlands vs England, 2014 T20 World Cup

Netherlands proved the 2009 win against England was not a one-off fluke.

This time around, England had established itself as a T20 force to reckon with by 2014, but that didn't deter Netherlands as the victory of margin was even bigger.

Put into bat first in Chittagong, the Dutch side could only manage 133 for 5 in 20 overs. England was expected to coast to victory but a huge shock awaited it.

A brilliant all-round bowling effort from Netherlands, led by Mudassar Bukhari who picked up 3/12, saw it skittle out England for only 88 runs. The 45-run defeat of England is one of Netherland's biggest wins in the grandest of stages until today.

5) Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2016 T20 World Cup

The Windies side won the T20 World Cup in 2016, in India, and dominated every side that crossed paths with it; with the exception of Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan spun a web around the Windies batsmen in Nagpur as the Men in Maroon failed to chase the target of 124 that Afghanistan had set. Najibullah Zadran won the Man of the Match for his crucial knock of 48 runs.