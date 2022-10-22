T20 World Cup: Top batting performances in group stage

Curtis Campher (L) and Sikander Raza (R). Image credit: t20worldcup.com

The group stage of the T20 World Cup has come to an end as Zimbabwe, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands booked their spots in the Super 12s to battle the big boys. We take a look at the best batting performances that stood out for these teams in the first round.

1) Sikander Raza 82 (48), vs Ireland

Getting off to a good start is essential for any team, and Sikander Raza showed his class as he set up an easy victory for Zimbabwe vs Ireland in its first game of the group stage. Zimbabwe batted first and fell into trouble during the powerplay after Ireland reduced it to 37/3 just before the six-over mark. In came Raza, who played a breathtaking innings of 82 off 48 balls as Zimbabwe posted a competitive total of 174/7. That proved to be a mountain too high for Ireland to climb as the African side won by 31 runs. Raza was unsurprisingly the Player of the Match.

Watch here.

2) Curtis Campher 72* (32), vs Scotland

Curtis Campher was the hero for Ireland during the do-or-die encounter against neighbouring Scotland. Chasing 177, Ireland looked dead and buried at 61/4 in the 10th over as Scotland was cruising to a victory. However, Campher had other ideas as he guided his side to an improbable victory, stitching a 119-run partnership with George Dockrell. His devastating innings proved to be the turning point for Ireland, as it eventually sealed a spot in the Super 12s in the next game with a victory over West Indies.

Watch here.

3) Pathum Nissanka 74 (60), vs UAE

Pathum Nissanka played a crucial innings against the UAE even as fellow Sri Lankan batsmen collapsed around him like nine pins. The opener, who almost carried his bat until the end, had to steady the ship after UAE's Karthik Meiyappan cleaned up the Sri Lankan middle order with a hat-trick. Nissanka steadied the boat and helped SL post 152/8, which proved to be too much for the UAE side.

Watch here

4) Paul Stirling 66* (48), vs West Indies

Ravi Shastri's famous catchphrase "cometh the hour, cometh the man" is only so apt for Paul Stirling. The veteran Irishman was out of form and did not perform in the first two games of this stage. However, in the important final fixture against West Indies he rose like a phoenix to display the class us fans know him to have. Ireland made short work of West Indies's target of 147, riding on Stirling's brilliant unbeaten knock. He hit two sixes and six boundaries, including a cheeky paddle of fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, to help Ireland seal a place in the Super 12s and in the process knock out the Windies.

Watch here

5) Sikander Raza 40 (23), vs Scotland

While this wasn't a huge score from the ever-dependable Sikander Raza, the veteran batsman rescued his team yet again in the final must-win game against Scotland. Chasing a humble 133 to win, Zimbabwe was in trouble, first at 7/2 and then at 42/3 after 8 overs. Raza strode into the crease at number 5, as he always does, and produced another masterclass. He settled Zimbabwean nerves by smashing 40 of 23 balls as the African side cruised to victory, and a Super 12 spot, with nine balls to spare.