T20 World Cup set to remain in India despite COVID-19 new wave

India is scheduled to hold the Men's T20World Cup 2021 in October and November. [Image: Reuters]

With India experiencing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice confirmed that the T20 World Cup tournament is set to play in India but a Plan B for the event is in place.

"We are certainly proceeding on the assumption that the event is going ahead as planned," Allardice said on April 7.

“Yes, we have [back-up plans], he further said.

Allardice said that further said that they are working with the BCCI and different elements of that event at the moment to hold the event. He said that the back up plan is in place and will be activated when the time's right.

"But at this stage we haven't activated those plans, because we are preparing to go ahead with the event in India as scheduled," he said.

"But at this stage we haven't activated those plans, because we are preparing to go ahead with the event in India as scheduled," he said.

India on April 8 registered as many as 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began. The country's overall tally is now at 1,29,28,574, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry. The country is the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

Allardice also said that time is still a long way away, with the focus right now on the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final in June. "We're not anywhere near that timeline yet,” he said.

“We've certainly got a number of months to be able to see how the situation is and how cricket events are being run."

“We've obviously got our World Test Championship final which is coming up in a couple of months too. [It's] one match and two teams, but it's still got its own challenges. We're proceeding with both as planned at this stage."

As per ICC cricket, Allardice also spoke about that they could not make vaccinations mandatory for players at the tournament given the varying levels of access to the vaccine available globally. They also said that in the future they would recommend that participants coming to the events are vaccinated wherever possible.

"I think our medical committee and our board are recommending that participants should be vaccinated wherever possible, but I think the dynamic in each country is going to be different, both with the supply of vaccine or the availability of vaccine, and where sportspeople or international sportspeople might be in the queue to receive those vaccines," he said.

"The ICC wouldn't be able to influence anything like that at a national level, but our overall message has been, we recommend that participants coming to our events in the future are vaccinated wherever possible."