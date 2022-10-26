T20 World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin hilariously likens Virat Kohli to this movie character

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli are the first names that come to our mind while reliving the amazing India vs Pakistan encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Kohli single-handedly brought India to the cusp of victory from the depths of an embarrassing defeat, while Ashwin helped India take that final plunge to the promised land.

And the famous win in the opening game of the T20 World Cup culminated in that dramatic final over, which had more ebbs and flows than a rough sea on a full moon night.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, R Ashwin gave fans an insight into what was on his mind when he made that long walk to the centre of the wicket and made a cheeky reference to a movie character to describe Kohli's emotions.

Speaking about the all-time great's innings, Ashwin described Kohli as a man possessed like the character from the Tamil film Chandramukhi.

"I really think some spirit went inside him (Kohli) that day. What a knock! Leave alone the shots he played, after 45 balls, we saw the transformation from Ganga to Chandramukhi.

"...When I went to bat when 2 runs were required from 1 ball, Virat was so pumped up and told me where to get those runs."

Chandramukhi Context

In the 2005 flick Chandramukhi, lead actress Jyothika plays a character who is possessed by a vicious ghost. Ashwin hilariously likened Kohli to the character of 'Chandramukhi' because his pumped-up expressions during the match reminded him of Jyothika's portrayal in the movie.

It was a very emotional night for Virat Kohli, who played the best knock of his career, as the batter broke into tears after Ashwin hit the winning runs.

India next plays the Netherlands on Thursday, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, at 12:30 pm IST.