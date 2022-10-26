English
    T20 World Cup: Irish fan's hilarious take on weather has Twitter in splits

    Rain interfered with yet another match at the T20 World Cup, giving teams a new headache to worry about. But this Irish fan had a different take on the weather.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 26, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    Donned in green and sporting a fake beard, this Irish fan had a message regarding the Australian weather. A placard stuck to his shirt read:

    "Aussie flies are..." (Image credit: @ESPNcricinfo)


    The weather has been the talk of the town during the ongoing T20 World Cup, especially in Melbourne. Even the encounter between India and Pakistan was doubtful until just a few hours before the game when the weather gods relented.

    South Africa, however, was not as lucky against Zimbabwe as rain forced the Proteas to share points in a game it was well on its way to winning.

    While South Africa is ruing its luck, an Irish fan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, though, has seen the funny side of things.

    Donned in green and sporting a fake beard, this Irish fan had a message regarding the Australian weather. A placard stuck to his shirt read: "Aussie flies are more annoying than this rain."

    Meanwhile, another fan caught the attention of the cameras during the first innings.

    This fan tried to hold on to Ireland's top-scorer Andrew Balbernie's massive six but hilariously failed. He took a tumble as Balbernie's six reached the stands, as the fan fell face down and feet up.

    Thankfully he wasn't injured and everybody had a good laugh about it.








    Ireland vs England

    The weather gods smiled on Ireland as it pulled off a brilliant win via the DLS method. Chasing 158 to win, England was at 105/5 after 14.3 overs before the clouds opened up.

    England's score was six runs below the DLS par as the rains did not relent. The umpires had no choice but to call off the match, handing Ireland a famous win.

    Read more: T20 World Cup 2022: What makes Virat Kohli a legend
    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    Tags: #Australia #India vs Pakistan #Ireland #Melbourne #T20 World Cup
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 01:44 pm
