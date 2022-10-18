English
    T20 World Cup 2022: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ready for India vs Pakistan

    The Hollywood star promoted Sunday's India vs Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup on social media.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 18, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
    The tweet was a part of the promotions for Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movie 'Black Adam'.

    The tweet was a part of the promotions for Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movie 'Black Adam'.


    Star Sports on Twitter took cricket fans by surprise. They shared a promo for Sunday's India vs Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup with a short clip of a very familiar face and voice; one that WWE wrestling and Hollywood fans recognise all too well.

    It was none other than Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

    The Rock, as he was known during his WWE days, promoted the India vs Pakistan clash as part of the promotions for his new action movie, Black Adam.

    India is taking on Pakistan in its opening game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in what promises to be a high-intensity clash. The all-important opening fixture, for both teams, will be the highlight encounter in Group 2 of the Super 12. The other teams in Group 2 include Bangladesh, South Africa, and two teams that are yet to qualify as of today.

    The match on Sunday is expected to be disrupted by bad weather. The weather forecast for Melbourne predicts showers on Sunday, which could put a huge damper on "cricket's greatest rivalry", as Johnson puts it.

    Black Adam

    Johnson's new movie, Black Adam, also stars former Bond star Pierce Brosnan, Superman actor Henry Cavill, Sarah Shahi, and more. It is an action fantasy film that has Johnson in the lead role.

    The movie will be released on October 20, just three days before the India vs Pakistan match.

    Read more: T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs Australia: 6 talking points in Men in Blue's victory
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 04:05 pm
