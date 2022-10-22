T20 World Cup: Iconic moments featuring Yuvraj Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, and more

The showpiece tournament of the shortest format of the game is upon us! The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will see host Australia start proceedings against New Zealand today at the SCG.

However, the previous seven editions have produced iconic moments that will never be forgotten. Let us revisit the top 5 iconic moments in the history of the T20 World Cup.

1) Yuvi's six sixes

What Yuvraj Singh achieved on September 19, 2007, at Kingsmead in Durban, will probably never be eclipsed. He achieved what was rarely done prior, and ever since, in an international cricket match when he smacked six sixes in an over. In a crucial game in Durban for the Indians, Singh turned on the heat when he punished a hapless Stuart Broad for 36 runs in his over....for a 'crime' he did not commit. The stylish southpaw was riled up after having a heated exchange with English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff in the previous over. Singh then took his anger out when Broad came on to bowl, hitting the ball to all sides of the ground. He reached his 50 in just 12 balls, the fastest-ever half-century in international cricket to date.

2) Wade's 'hat-trick' vs Shaheen

Australian wicketkeeper's amazing late fightback helped Australia beat Pakistan in the semifinals of the 2021 World Cup. Wade's brutal unbeaten innings of 41 (17) was capped off by a hat-trick of sixes against fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the final three balls of the 19th over, which took Australia over the line with an over to spare. What hurt Pakistan more that fateful over was the fact that Wade was dropped just a ball prior by Hasan Ali.

3) India's 'Bowl Out' win over Pakistan

The 2007 edition was an eventful one for the Men in Blue. Not only did India eventually win the inaugural edition, but had some iconic moments along the way. One such event was the 'bowl out' between India and Pakistan at Kingsmead. In 2007, the concept of a Super Over had not yet been introduced so when the match ended in a tie, both teams took part in a football penalty-shootout-styled bowl out to find a winner. The Indian bowlers hit the bullseye while Pakistan missed their targets. India ended up winning the game with a 3-0 football scoreline. This was the first and the last ever bowl out in international cricket.

4) Karthik Meiyappan hat trick

UAE did not qualify from the group stages to the Super 12s at this year's edition. It did leave a mark, though, when Chennai-born leg spinner bagged UAE's first-ever hat-trick in a T20 World Cup. Meiyappan first snapped Bhanuka Rajapaksa with a loose delivery, but his next two victims were bamboozled by his magic. Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka had no answer to Meiyappan's googlies as the leg-spinner broke into a sprint in wild celebration before being caught up by his teammates. Sri Lanka did win the game but Meiyappan's historic feat will not go unnoticed.

5) "Carlos Brathwaite! Remember the name!"

West Indian all-rounder produced what could be the most iconic moment in T20 World Cup history, possibly more iconic than Yuvraj's six sixes. Needing 19 to win of the last over in the 2016 final, Braithwaite produced a cameo that will never be forgotten. He hit his English counterpart Ben Stokes to four consecutive sixes to send the Eden Gardens crowd in a frenzie! West Indies won the game from a losing position, and all it took was four balls to change its fortunes.