How India can win the T20 World Cup 2022

For the first time in ages, India will not go into a World Cup as title favourites. And that could be a silver lining, for a side that is, perhaps, exhausted from constantly playing under the pressure of expectation. The die-hard fans will still expect nothing but the best from them, but the experts aren’t bullish, thanks to a variety of setbacks that have hit Rohit Sharma’s side in the recent months.

But here’s the good news, and say it in hushed tones: unless they flub their lines bigtime, India should make it to the semi-finals easily. And from there, it’s a matter of two good games.

It won’t be easy though. Let’s start with what this team lacks. As we all know, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are out of the tournament. Bumrah is the only bowler in the India set-up who could bowl hard lengths at pace, and land yorkers consistently. He could additionally swing the new ball as well. With Jadeja injured, India lose their only proven left-hand batsman, a clever and enterprising death hitter, a gun fielder, and a spinner who could turn the ball away from right-handers. These are not skills that can be covered by single like-for-like replacements.

Now that we have got the notable absentees out of the way, let’s look at the squad, and what India can do with what they have at their disposal. Let’s begin at the top. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have endured a period of scrutiny, on account of them being too slow for T20 cricket. Since then, all three have hit form, with runs in the Asia Cup and against Australia and South Africa. The Rohit-Rahul-Kohli situation has been a conundrum for India for a while. All three had bounteous World Cups in 2019, until they collectively failed in the semi-final defeat against New Zealand. There is a growing argument that they score heavily in bilateral tournaments, but fail in big tournaments.

Here is why this trio is actually good for India going into the World Cup: the pitches in Australia will be fast, and all three relish pace on the ball. Sharma and Kohli, in particular, have games that are designed to score heavily in Australian conditions. If anything, their recent form in Asia is a welcome bonus, and is not a very good indicator of the value they will bring in Australia.

India’s biggest players though, come in at No.4, and potentially at No.5. Suryakumar Yadav is India’s best T20 batsman, and Hardik Pandya their only elite all-rounder. India will not go deep unless both SKY and Pandya have great tournaments. SKY’s recent form has been extraordinary, but crucially, he has been outstanding against spin. This is important since Kohli and Sharma are vulnerable against spin, and SKY’s presence in the middle makes it tougher for opponents to capitalise on that weakness. Pandya has some limitations — hard lengths that cramp him for room have proven to be an issue. If he bides his time against bowlers who target his weakness, he will get plenty to score at the other end.

The biggest problem India’s top order faces is that they don’t have a left-hander in the mix. The team management has willed and coaxed Rishabh Pant to come good, but he may not even make the starting XI for the World Cup. If he doesn’t start for India, it becomes easier for the opposition to unleash spinners at Kohli and Sharma.

Dinesh Karthik looks set to play as a finisher who gets a handful of balls. While his role is inherently low-percentage, there isn’t a person more deserving of goodwill and support than Karthik, who featured in India’s first-ever T20I game back in 2007 — remember that? The team has backed him to the hilt, and will hope he delivers some of that Nidahas magic again.

On to the bowling then. Australian conditions demand high speeds and hard lengths. In Bumrah’s absence, India’s official squad doesn’t have good replacements for this skill. Mohammad Shami has been drafted as the official replacement for Bumrah, but he doesn't inspire much confidence.

Is there another way then? India play their three tough league games — against Pakistan, South Africa and, potentially, West Indies — at Melbourne and Perth. These are grounds with big square boundaries, and relatively shorter straight boundaries. There is a case for India to actively take the pace off the ball, and hold the lengths back, before going full at the death. In Bumrah’s absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is India’s numero uno seamer. He’ll swing it upfront, and India should consider bowling him out before the death overs. Arshdeep Singh bowled with a lot of spirit in the Asia Cup, and his off-pace cutters and yorkers could prove quite resourceful in the death.

Wrist-spinners have had a good time in T20 cricket, and India have one in their squad. Comical acts on "Chahal TV" and Rajasthan Royals’ social handles aside, Yuzvendra Chahal is sharp as they come. A chess player of some repute in his young days, Chahal knows how to buy his wickets. Expect him to play a massive role in Melbourne and Perth, especially, where he will have the cushion of longer square boundaries.

Axar Patel walks into the starting XI. It’s impossible to fill a Jadeja-sized hole, but Axar has managed quite commendably. Along the way, he’s given the side a slow left-arm option that is even more incisive than Jadeja.

India have a few tricky calls ahead of them. Does R Ashwin come into the XI? He offers control, but not enough striking ability, and he lowers the standards of an already average fielding side. Does Deepak Hooda get a look-in? He’s a top-order biffer, and offers a couple of overs of handy spin, but do India need another right-hander batting up top? Should Pant play ahead of Karthik, and if so, at what spot? Siraj or Harshal Patel? Should Shami’s experience earn him a look-in?

None of these are easy questions. But India should take solace from the fact that, while they aren’t favourites, most other teams have unresolved issues, too. England have a fantastic batting line-up, but seem incapable of defending any total, or their confusing stand vis-à-vis the spirit of cricket. Australia have most bases covered, but they can’t seem to get Cameron Green into their side, or Steve Smith out of it. Besides, all their batsmen have issues against quality wrist-spin. Pakistan blow hot and blow cold as they always do, and no one knows if Mohammad Rizwan is their best player or their pantomime villain. West Indies have sent a side that doesn’t have even five of their best cricketers to the World Cup. Sri Lanka look exciting, but wait — they need to first get past the qualifiers. Bangladesh and South Africa should be sheepish that they didn’t have to go through this qualifying tournament — that’s how poor they have been recently.

India need to finish second in a group of five, which includes Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers. Even with one defeat, they should make it. And after that, it’s literally two good days. And despite all their limitations, on paper, they have a side that can deliver two knock-outs. One freak innings coming off. One spectacular catch. Four good balls. One big-match player holding his nerve. Who knows what could happen!