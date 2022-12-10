 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
T20 World Cup for Blind: Teams, rules, hurdles, significance

Abhishek Mukherjee
Dec 10, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

India have arguably the best team in the world (there is no official ranking) when it comes to cricket for the visually impaired. Better finances will enable them to stamp their authority even further, and give them a shot at a better life.

The tournament is from December 5-17, 2022. (Image source: Twitter/Cricket Association for the Blind in India)

The T20 World Cup for the blind began on December 5, and will continue until December 17. In an early setback, the Pakistan team, who had toured India for the 2012 and 2017 World Cups, got their Indian visas late, and the tournament had to be started with teams from Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and India.

Before embarking upon the significance of the tournament, it is important to understand how cricket for the visually impaired is different.

The laws

Not all cricketers have the same status in the format. They are classified into B1 (completely blind), B2 (partially blind), and B3 (partially sighted). Every team should have at least four B1s and three B2s. On the field, the cricketers wear wristbands (in white, red, blue, respectively, for the three groups) on the right arm, or don white stripes (one, two, or three) on the right sleeve.

The B1s are allowed a runner while batting, and an opposition batter is given out if a B1 catches the ball even after it bounces. Fielding sides usually place B1s inside the 20-yard (not 30-yard) circle. When the ball comes at a B1 – they are often alerted by their teammates – they sometimes lie flat on the ground to ensure the ball does not go past them.

Before bowling, the bowler needs to announce ‘ready’. The batter needs to respond with ‘yes’, which tells the bowler where the wicket and the batter are. Finally, the bowler has to declare ‘play’. Not only does this alert the batter, but it gives an idea where the ball is coming from.