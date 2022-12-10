T20 World Cup for Blind: Teams, rules, hurdles, significance

The T20 World Cup for the blind began on December 5, and will continue until December 17. In an early setback, the Pakistan team, who had toured India for the 2012 and 2017 World Cups, got their Indian visas late, and the tournament had to be started with teams from Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and India.

Before embarking upon the significance of the tournament, it is important to understand how cricket for the visually impaired is different.

The laws

Not all cricketers have the same status in the format. They are classified into B1 (completely blind), B2 (partially blind), and B3 (partially sighted). Every team should have at least four B1s and three B2s. On the field, the cricketers wear wristbands (in white, red, blue, respectively, for the three groups) on the right arm, or don white stripes (one, two, or three) on the right sleeve.

The B1s are allowed a runner while batting, and an opposition batter is given out if a B1 catches the ball even after it bounces. Fielding sides usually place B1s inside the 20-yard (not 30-yard) circle. When the ball comes at a B1 – they are often alerted by their teammates – they sometimes lie flat on the ground to ensure the ball does not go past them.

Before bowling, the bowler needs to announce ‘ready’. The batter needs to respond with ‘yes’, which tells the bowler where the wicket and the batter are. Finally, the bowler has to declare ‘play’. Not only does this alert the batter, but it gives an idea where the ball is coming from.

Unless this process is followed, the umpire can call a no-ball. Bowling is entirely underarm, and the ball needs to pitch at least twice. The ball, larger than the usual cricket ball, has ball-bearings inside it. These make a rattle-like noise when the ball is in motion. Given the low bounce, the batter’s usual response is the sweep. The wicket is larger than usual, while the boundaries are smaller. Apart from these differences, it is the same sport. The hurdles Before proceeding, let us take a step back and think of the day we first picked up a cricket ball or bat. Our first ‘coach’ was perhaps someone in the family, or a friend. Some of us had perhaps graduated to a professional. At every level, we were asked to follow instructions. While these vary from coach to coach, everyone – amateur or professional – agrees on one thing: one needs to watch the cricket ball. The batter needs to keep their eyes on the ball, as do the fielders and the wicketkeeper. The bowler does not need to, but they need to watch the wickets, the batter, everything. Watching is an essential part of cricket. Here, watching is taken out of the equation altogether. The cricketers have to rely on their ears, not eyes. The cricketers are coached to hear the ball. The word ‘coached’ can be tricky, because a coach typically demonstrates the sporting action while the apprentice watches. That is not applicable here. Everything has to be heard. The voice of the batter tells the bowler where to bowl. The batter has to figure out the line, bounce, everything based on the sound of the ball rattling towards them. It is not an easy task: though bowling is underarm, it can be fast. The challenge only increases when there is a large crowd cheering for their favourite side, thereby drowning the relevant noise. Imagine the difficulties of a cricketer who has spent time practising on empty grounds, honing skills in silence, before being exposed to an environment when sound – their only source of information – gets subdued. And that is only the hurdles they face on the ground. Off it, there is a constant struggle for infrastructure and funds, practice facilities and transport, and the usual struggles endured by specially abled individuals in a society. For years, the neglect towards cricket for the visually impaired used to be inconceivable to fans of the more mainstream formats. Since 2010, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India has helped change that to some extent, putting in structures for both women and men. The significance Over the past decade, Indian cricket has expanded significantly. Since 2018/19, every domestic tournament in the nation has featured 38 teams instead of the previous 29. At this point, 28 states and four Union territories have at least one team (some have more teams, while Railways and Services are defined by employment, not geography). Indian cricket has also taken very early steps towards the long-overdue gender equality. The BCCI now pays equal match fees to sportsmen and sportswomen for international matches (but not at domestic level), while the Women’s IPL is close to fruition. It is time to be inclusive at other levels too. Visually impaired cricketers are talented athletes who are overcoming hurdles inconceivable to most, to represent their nation at a World Cup. Why not ensure they enjoy the same facilities and financial benefits as other international cricketers? Investing in the Paralympics had taken its time to bear fruit. Until the 2016 Rio Olympics, they had won a sum total of 12 medals (four of each type). At Tokyo last year, Indian Paralympians returned with five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals – more than they had done in all editions put together. India have arguably the best team in the world (there is no official ranking) when it comes to cricket for the visually impaired. There is little doubt that better finances will enable them to stamp their authority even further. It will also provide the cricketers with a shot at a better life. They deserve it.

Abhishek Mukherjee is the content head of Wisden India. Views expressed are personal.

READ MORE