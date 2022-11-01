T20 World Cup: Did Kane Williamson get away due to 'nice guy' reputation?

England batted first in a must-win encounter against New Zealand in Group 2, at the Gabba on Tuesday, as it posted a competitive total of 179/6, thanks to a brilliant knock from captain Jos Buttler (76 of 47).

However, Jos Buttler would not have survived as long as he did had it not been for the TV cameras around the ground.

Williamson apologised to Buttler and all was well, but a few English boos did ring out at the Gabba. And Twitter users piled on by claiming Williamson got away without much backlash because of the New Zealand team's 'nice guy' reputation.

The Kiwis have often been touted as the friendliest team on the cricketing circuit, with none of their major star players ever involved in any sportsmanship breaches.

But some Twitter users questioned how Williamson could claim the catch despite the ball obviously bouncing on the turf, and likened this catch to Ahmed Shehzad's attempt in 2019.

A few years ago, the Pakistani batsman claimed a catch against Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne that fell on the ground despite being aware of it.

Many users lashed out at Williamson and labelled his act as "cheating".

However, the outrage was reserved only for social media as Buttler moved on from the incident.