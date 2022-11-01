T20 World Cup: Did Kane Williamson get away due to 'nice guy' reputation?

New Zealand's Kane Williamson dives to catch the ball during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Gabba.

England batted first in a must-win encounter against New Zealand in Group 2, at the Gabba on Tuesday, as it posted a competitive total of 179/6, thanks to a brilliant knock from captain Jos Buttler (76 of 47).

However, Jos Buttler would not have survived as long as he did had it not been for the TV cameras around the ground.

Batting on 24, Buttler scooped a shot towards the offside of a Mitchell Santner delivery and a diving Kane Williamson pulled off a superb catch.

Or so we all thought.

As Buttler was walking back towards the England dugout, umpire Nitin Menon referred the catch to the third umpire after seeing Williamson's reluctant body language.

The third umpire, with the benefit of slow-motion replays, gave Buttler not out as the ball clearly hit the ground before Williamson clasped it to his chest.

Williamson apologised to Buttler and all was well, but a few English boos did ring out at the Gabba. And Twitter users piled on by claiming Williamson got away without much backlash because of the New Zealand team's 'nice guy' reputation.

The Kiwis have often been touted as the friendliest team on the cricketing circuit, with none of their major star players ever involved in any sportsmanship breaches.



I wager someone without Kane Williamson's nice guy reputation would get slaughtered for claiming that.

I do believe he genuinely thought he caught it cleanly, but a player with a "worse" reputation would be judged differently. — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) November 1, 2022

But some Twitter users questioned how Williamson could claim the catch despite the ball obviously bouncing on the turf, and likened this catch to Ahmed Shehzad's attempt in 2019.

A few years ago, the Pakistani batsman claimed a catch against Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne that fell on the ground despite being aware of it.

Many users lashed out at Williamson and labelled his act as "cheating".

However, the outrage was reserved only for social media as Buttler moved on from the incident.