T20 World Cup, both men and women, creates strong buzz amid Indian travelers

Australia has a packed cricket schedule with two big properties planned to be held this year in the country--- T20 Women’s and Men’s World Cup.

And the good news is that not just the men in blue but their female counterparts are creating a strong buzz amid Indian travelers who are visiting the land of the Kangaroos to watch the games.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Abraham Alapatt, President, Group Head—Marketing, Service Quality & Innovation, Thomas Cook, said, “The attention for women’s cricket has picked up. They have had good performances in the past. There’s a lot of attention on Indian women cricketers nowadays and there's lot of attention for them being strong contenders for the Women’s T20 World Cup."

"We are seeing organizations with more women employees including cosmetic companies, etc looking at bookings and plans around the time and we have seen quite a bit of generic bookings coinciding with the Women's T20 World Cup,” he added.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will begin in Sydney on February 21 and the finals will be played on March 8 — the International Women’s Day.

“More than 800 Indians have so far booked tickets to the finals (Women's T20 WC) through ICC’s official travel agents. However, there will be several others who would have booked tickets directly on ICC’s ticketing website. The Department of Home Affairs also continues to report sustained growth in visa applications during 2020,” said Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, Tourism Australia.

“There has been heightened interest for this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – more than ever before. ICC’s vision to make this event a major turning point in the history of women’s sport, and set a new world record for the highest attendance at a women’s sporting fixture at the finals on Sunday 8 March 2020, International Women’s Day, has been embraced by cricket fans all over the world. Various Indian tour operators have launched women-only tours to Australia that includes a match ticket to the T20 World Cup,” he said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is also looking to set a new world record for attendance for the Women’s T20 World Cup. A world record was set in 1999 when US had played China in women’s soccer final which was attended by 90,000 fans in California. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has the capacity of 1,00,024.

Yatra, the official ticketing agent for ICC T20 Women's World Cup has witnessed more than 83 percent increase in booking enquiries for the sporting event, said Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, Yatra.com.

After March, it will be between October 18 to November 15 when Australia will be in high demand amid Indian travelers. And this time it will be for Men’s T20 World Cup.

According to Nishant Pitti, Cofounder, & CEO, EaseMyTrip, “We are seeing 15-20 percent increase in bookings from various Indian locations to Australia. Most of the additional bookings that are coming are basically single bookings. Why would someone go to Australia alone? Hence, we think these are the cricket fans travelling solo to see their favorite players battle out on the fields. Many of them have also not taken any hotels and sightseeing packages from us which is different kind of trend which also makes us believe that it is for cricket that these people are traveling to Australia. The additional increase in travel is because of cricket.”

Thomas Cook is also seeing similar growth in the number of enquiries for Men's T20 World Cup.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which coincides during the pre-Diwali and Diwali holiday season, has already seen an uplift in demand with close to 4,000 plus bookings already reported by the ICC’s official travel agents, almost nine months before the event, said Kashikar.

He added that despite the devastating summer bushfires, none of the airlines in India have reported any major cancellations and have recorded strong growth in forward bookings to Australia.

Alapatt noted that T20 WC is a good way to bring back travel to Australia which was impacted because of slowdown and wildfires.