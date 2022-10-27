T20 World Cup: Bhuvneshwar is back to his miserly ways

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar faced a lot of criticism for not bowling well in the crucial matches of the Asia Cup in Dubai. He conceded 19 runs in the 19th over against Pakistan, and 14 runs against Sri Lanka, in the Super Four matches that cost India the matches and a place in the final.

In the two T20Is against Australia immediately after the Asia Cup, he went for runs aplenty. None for 52 and one for 39 are hardly figures you normally associate with Kumar. In these matches, he conceded 16 runs in the penultimate over of the Australia run-chase in Mohali, raising doubts about the abilities of India’s most experienced bowler in T20Is.

After the two expensive overs in the Asia Cup, Kumar came up with one of the best bowling figures in T20Is — 4-1-4-5 — against Afghanistan, his career-best out of 81 T20Is till date.

Against minnows, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Kumar started with two successive maiden overs and bowled 14 dot balls in three overs, picking up two for nine. The 32-year-old right-arm swing bowler has joined his India team-mate Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently missing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury, for the most maiden overs bowled in T20Is – nine.

In India’s second Group 2 Super 12 match against Netherlands at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Kumar began with a maiden over to the left-handed Vikramjit Singh, bowling around the off-stump corridor and not giving the batsman any chances.

After the young Arshdeep Singh conceded 11 in his first over from the other end, Kumar not only sent down a maiden over but also dismissed Vikramjit, who swung and missed, only for the bail to be dislodged.

In helpful conditions, Kumar can be very miserly. He has the knack of moving the ball to seed doubt in the batsman’s mind, and makes up for the lack of pace with movement.

Kumar has been among wickets consistently this calendar year. He has taken 35 wickets in 26 matches, and is not far away from the leader, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane (38). There is going to be good competition for the record for the most wickets this year as two others, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi, with 36 apiece, are also participating in this World Cup and are the premier bowlers for their respective countries as far as spin is concerned.

Add Kumar’s one for 21 with 17 dot balls against Pakistan in Melbourne last Sunday, and he has delivered 31 balls off which no run was scored. That is, 73.81 percent of what he’s bowled in this tournament have been dot balls.

Kumar is the senior-most Indian bowler in terms of T20I appearances. He is also the fourth most-capped Indian player after batsmen Rohit Sharma (144), Virat Kohli (111), and the retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni (98).

Kumar’s vast experience is what the Indian team is banking on in this T20 World Cup. The Indian think-tank has managed his workload in recent times to keep him fit and ready to fire for this tournament.

He is in his second T20I tour of Australia, the previous one being in 2018-19, in which he was very economical, with none for 15 in three overs in Brisbane, and two for 20 in Melbourne. He was the best Indian medium-pacer among the four in Sydney (none for 33 in four overs with a rate of 8.25).

Kumar has put behind the Asia Cup debacle and said that such things happen to bowlers in international cricket. Speaking at the Mixed Zone outside the team’s dressing room after India’s 56-run victory against The Netherlands, Kumar said: “I have been playing for these many years, and such things (giving away runs in the death overs) happen. As a team, we know we go through ups and downs. It is not alarming. T20 is a format that’s as tough for bowlers as it is for the batsmen. Since the Asia Cup is a major tournament, people talked about it more.”

About his performance against The Netherlands, Kumar said: “I did not expect the ball to move so much. The movement complemented my swing bowling.”

Apart from Vikramjit Singh, Kumar dismissed Netherlands captain Scott Edwards, whose attempted lofted shot did not clear the inner circle and was caught by Deepak Hooda running across from mid-off.

Kumar’s two maiden overs became crucial as India’s net run rate rose to +1.425. This, despite Arshdeep Singh conceding three successive fours in the last three deliveries of the match. By way of comparison, South Africa’s net run rate is +5.200, courtesy their 104-run win over Bangladesh, dismissing them in 16.3 overs, earlier in the day at the SCG.

Kumar, who has 88 T20I wickets, said the preparations in Perth prior to the World Cup were crucial. He said that in T20Is, fewer runs are scored off the initial overs and the run rate accelerates as the batsmen settle down.

On the eve of the match on Wednesday, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey spoke of the work that had gone in order to curtail the runs in the end overs.

Mhambrey said: “The end overs have been a challenge not only for us, but other teams as well. If you look at other teams and the game against Pakistan, people have gone for runs. It's going to be challenging.

``But we have the bowlers for it, we’ve identified those who are going to be our death-over specialists. We've prepared for it. Having said that, you've got to be adaptable in this format. You've got to have other options if required, if not seam bowlers, maybe spinners. You want to think differently at times. But we have those bowlers. We are sorted.”

Kumar is certainly one of the key players in the plans that Mhambrey spoke of. And, as they go to familiar ground, to Perth, on Friday for their next fixture against South Africa on Sunday, Kumar will have to play another crucial role and show the way to the others in the side.