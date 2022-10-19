T20 World Cup: Afridi leads angry response to Jay Shah comment

There is tension in the Indo-Pak air without even a single ball being bowled yet.

The BCCI on Tuesday stated, through its secretary Jay Shah, that the Men in Blue will not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be in the 50-over format.

Shah made this statement at the BCCI AGM on Tuesday, which saw new President Roger Binny officially take over the top post of the board.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, the Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue," Shah is quoted as saying by the media.

This elicited a furious response from across the border, with former players, journalists, and fans showing their displeasure at the comment. So much so, that the Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly considering pulling out of next year's ODI World, to be hosted by India, as a retaliatory response.

Shahid Afridi led the unhappy response from the Pakistan fraternity by tweeting: "When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India."

Former Pakistan opener, and Afridi's teammate, Saeed Anwar chipped in by tweeting: "When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year."



Despite the angry responses, it is unlikely that BCCI will budge from its position. The Indian board is one of the most, if not the most, powerful sporting bodies in cricket, and the fact that Jay Shah is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council only further cements India's position on the matter.

The 2018 and 2022 editions of the Asia Cup were held in the UAE, and it is likely to be the host for next year's event as well.

Iceland cricket added some humour to the situation by throwing its hat in the ring to be the 'neutral ground' Jay Shah is looking for but the prospect looks very unlikely. T20 World Cup

India takes on Pakistan on Sunday, at the MCG, in its opening fixture of this year's T20 World Cup and it promises to be a fiery contest thanks to this little incident leading up to the game.

However, rain may play spoilsport as the weather forecast predicts showers for Melbourne on October 23.

Let's hope the only thing that needs watering down is the tension off the field as the India-Pakistan games are the biggest spectacles in world cricket.