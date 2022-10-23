English
    T20 World Cup 2022: Wishes pour in for team India ahead of big match against Pakistan

    T20 World Cup 2022: In less than two hours, arch rivals India and Pakistan are set to have a face off at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 23, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

    Team India supporters are boosting their morale ahead of the high-stakes T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

    The cricketing community and fans tweeted their wishes for the Men in Blue hours before the match.

    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hoped for India to have a brilliant tally of runs.

     

     

    Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a photo with India coach Rahul Dravid in Melbourne to wish him and the team the best. "Hoping for a cracker of a tournament for Team India," he wrote. 

     

     

    BCCI tweeted a video capturing India's T20 preparation.

     


     

    IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore cheered on the formidable  Virat Kohli. 

     

     

    Meanwhile, outside the match venue, the atmosphere was joyous. India fans were seen dancing and waving flags.

     

     

    The weather in Melbourne also seemed to be clearing up, much to the relief of fans who were worried rain would play spoilsport.

     

     

    In the T20 World Cup India and Pakistan are part of  Group 2 -- a club that also includes Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, South Africa and Netherlands. Top two teams from the group will proceed to the tournament's semi-finals. 

    India captain Rohit Sharma has acknowledged Pakistan are a "very challenging team."

    India and Pakistan have played six ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches against each other, with India winning five.

    However, owing to political tensions, they have not played bilateral cricket since the 2012  six-match white-ball series. 

    (With inputs from AFP)

    first published: Oct 23, 2022 11:55 am
