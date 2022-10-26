T20 World Cup 2022: When rain plays spoilsport in cricket

The ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia has proved to be one of the most unpredictable editions in recent years. Last-ball thrillers, favourites losing, associate nations causing upsets, and more have made the 2022 T20 World Cup an exciting spectacle for match-going and online fans.

However, the one factor that has slowly taken centre stage is the weather conditions. Rain has affected or threatened to affect almost every other game, with South Africa and England receiving the worse end of the bargain.

We take a look at five other instances where rain has altered the course of a World Cup.

1) 1992 ODI World Cup semi final - South Africa vs England

South Africa features heavily in the complete list of matches affected by rain, and it has received the worst end of the bargain. In the semifinal of the 1992 ODI World Cup, the Proteas crashed out in the most bizarre circumstances. Since the DLS method hadn't been introduced by then, cricket matches were governed by archaic rules that put prime importance on time.

The Proteas needed 22 runs to win off the last three balls when the clouds interrupted the match for 10 minutes. As the players came back out onto the field, they discovered that the umpires deducted two overs (12 balls) to compensate for the time lost but made no change to the target.

So, South Africa came back out to bat for what became the final ball of the match still needing 22 runs to win. A tragic end to what could have been an exciting finish to a semifinal.

The championship match between host Sri Lanka and India turned out to be one of the most unique finals of all time. The final was played two times in two days because the rain would not relent. On September 29, 2002, Sri Lanka batted first and set India a target of 245 to win. India came out to bat and raced to 14/0 in two overs before heavy rains stopped any chance of a result.

On the reserve day, September 30, the match was played once again with the host batting first for the second time. This time Sri Lanka posted 222/7. India came out to bat, but lasted only eight overs, scoring 38/1, before rain played spoilsport yet again.

With no chance of a natural result, captains Sanath Jayasuriya and Sourav Ganguly had to share the trophy.

3) 2017 ODI Champions Trophy - Australia

It was Australia's turn to experience the fickle British weather when rains dumped it out of the 2017 Champions Trophy. The Group A favourite had its first two fixtures rained out against New Zealand and Bangladesh and lost its third and final fixture against host England to crash out of the first round.

The Bangladesh game would have especially hurt Australia as it was chasing a very humble 183 to win, and was cruising at 83/1 after 16 overs before rains stopped play and forced the match to be abandoned. That result proved to be costly as Australia finished just one point behind second-placed Bangladesh and had to fly back home empty-handed.

4) 2003 ODI World Cup - South Africa vs Sri Lanka

The rain broke South African hearts for the second time in a World Cup, and this time around it was in its own backyard.

The Proteas were knocked out by the barest of margins and had only themselves to blame. Chasing 269 to win at Kingsmead, Durban, the pressure was on the host nation to seal a spot in the Super Sixes. Openers Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith gave South Africa a good start but with the clouds looming large, the home side knew it needed to keep one eye on the D/L par scores.

After a mini collapse with the top order gone, captain Shaun Pollock and his trusted deputy Mark Boucher rebuilt the innings before the former's dismissal. Even so, with 46 needed off 32 deliveries, Boucher stepped out to Muthiah Muralidharan and hit him for a maximum as South Africa reached the par score for the 45th over with that six, which was 229.

However, in a chase the batting side should score one more than the par score to win the match. And with the drizzle getting heavier as Murali bowled the final ball of the 45th over, Boucher fended the ball to mid-wicket for a dot thinking he had completed the job. Boucher and co broke into celebrations as the rain got heavier.

Those celebrations were very much premature as South Africa had made a fatal miscalculation; it was one short of the revised target for the end of 45 overs. The weather did not relent and captain Shaun Pollock could only look on in sadness and disbelief from the dressing room as South Africa crashed out of the World Cup of their own undoing.

The 1992 World Cup champion was blessed by rain during the group stage at a crucial juncture. Imran Khan's side was saved by the rain in a crucial encounter after the weather stopped England from chasing Pakistan's meagre target.

After being bundled out for 74 in the first innings, Pakistan was heading for an imminent defeat as England was comfortable at 24/1 after eight overs. But, the Adelaide skies opened up and brought an end to the match with both teams sharing the spoils.

This result proved to be crucial for Pakistan as it helped leapfrog Australia to fourth in the table and secure the final semifinal berth. Imran Khan's side capitalised on good luck and went on to win the World Cup.

