Cross-border love: Pakistan fan pays tribute to Virat Kohli

It's been almost a week since Virat Kohli played that magnificent innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Pakistan. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82, from 53 balls, to help India register a famous win in one of the greatest matches in T20 history.

You’d think Pakistani fans would begrudge Kohli for breaking their hearts with an out worldly innings.

But that's not the case as a fan in Pakistan's Balochistan region paid tribute to the all-time great batsman in a unique way.

A fan made sand art of Kohli on the coast of Balochistan as a tribute to his heroics last weekend.

R.A. Gaddan, the fan -- going by the signature on the sand -- was seen posing with a friend as an aerial shot showed the artwork in its entirety.

This isn't the first time fans from across the border have shown love to Kohli. Prior to the thrilling game at the MCG, a few Pakistani fans donned their national team's green jersey with Kohli and the number 18 printed on the back.

T20 World Cup

India's and Pakistan's campaign at the T20 World Cup has taken different directions. The Men in Blue are sitting pretty at the top of Group 2, with two wins in as many matches, while Pakistan has lost both fixtures and need a miracle to progress to the final four.

The Men in Green will need to win all their matches and hope the remaining fixtures go their way, including hoping India remains unbeaten throughout the Super 12.

Also read: Pakistan will have to win every match, and still be lucky to reach the next stage now

India and Pakistan are in action on Sunday, with the former taking on South Africa while Babar Azam & Co take on the Netherlands.