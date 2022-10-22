T20 World Cup 2022: Top bowling performances in group stage

The first round of the T20 World Cup saw some epic performances with the ball. Karthik Meiyappan created history for UAE while Gareth Delany impressed for Ireland.

These are the best performances in the first round of the T20 World Cup.

1) Gareth Delany 3/16, vs West Indies

Gareth Delany spun a web against the Windies batsmen with a miserly spell that curtailed the West Indies to a below-par score. He was rewarded for his tight bowling with three wickets as West Indies could only manage 146/5. His spell was the game changer as Ireland comfortably chased the target with 15 balls to spare and booked a place in the Super 12s at the expense of its opponent.

2) Alzarri Joseph 4/16, vs Zimbabwe

Alzarri Joseph was one of the very few bright sparks for the West Indies in its disappointing first-round exit. Joseph came to the fore in the second game as Zimbabwe could not keep up with his hostile spell. He picked up four wickets for only 16 runs and he never allowed the African side to settle in during its chase of 154. Joseph picked two wickets at the top before cleaning out the tail with two more scalps as West Indies won by 31 runs.

3) Karthik Meiyappan 3/19 (hat trick), vs UAE

UAE was out of its depth in this World Cup, but seemed to have unearthed a gem for the future. Tricky leg spinner Karthik Meiyappan, at 22 years old, is a future star for the Emirates nation. The Chennai-born Meiyappan created history when he picked up a hat trick against Sri Lanka, becoming the first UAE player to achieve the feat in a World Cup. Although UAE lost the game to the much superior SL side, Meiyappan can hold his head high.

4) Blessing Muzarabani 3/23 vs Ireland

Zimbabwe unearthed different heroes during its group stage campaign, as it put up a total team effort to seal a place in the Super 12s. In the second game against Ireland, when Sikander Raza played a brilliant knock in the first innings, Blessing Muzarabani stepped up to the plate in the second innings.

The lanky fast-bowler picked up two wickets in the powerplay, both in the same over, and his third at the death as Ireland fell short during the chase. Muzarabani's clever bowling ensured Ireland fell short by 31 runs, helping Zimbabwe rack up a good net run rate from the victory.

5) David Wiese 2/16 vs SL

David Wiese starred with the ball in the biggest upset of the first round. The Namibians beat Asia Cup champion Sri Lanka by a whopping 55 runs in the opening fixture thanks to a super bowling performance by the Namibians.

While Jan Frylinck bagged the man of the match for his all-round performance, Wiese was the pick of the bowlers with 2/16. The right-arm medium paced all-rounder used his years of experience to stifle the Sri Lankan batsman as his tight bowling set up an extraordinary win.