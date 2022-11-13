T20 World Cup 2022: SKY hit it out of the park for India

There was that strange last-ball six off Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava, bowled outside the off-stump, flicked over fine-leg, which had the commentators gasping in disbelief last Sunday. Just before that shot was another audacious one, second ball of the final over, swept from outside the off-stump over mid-wicket for a six.

Along with Virat Kohli’s straight six over long-off against Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, off a slower ball above waist level that defied batting sciences, Suryakumar Yadav’s two sixes against Zimbabwe have defined the evolution of T20 batting at this World Cup.

Yadav has cricket commentators and spectators flummoxed at the moment. How is a 32-year-old, presumably a late-bloomer or, maybe, an unfortunate late selection into the Indian international team, able to pull off shots and innings of such ferocity? Clichéd phrases like “360-degree batting” and predictable comparison to that other maverick batter AB de Villiers have followed as Yadav’s heavy hitting took India into the semi-final of the World T20 against England.

The bubble burst a bit at Adelaide on Thursday, as the law of averages caught up with Yadav and he made only 14 off 10 in that match before England swept past India by 10 wickets to enter Sunday’s final against Pakistan. But disappointments set aside, Yadav’s has been the standout performance in this tournament for India.

Yadav played his first T20I only last year, against England in Ahmedabad, beginning with a bang as he pulled the superfast Jofra Archer over fine-leg for a six off the first ball he faced. Since then, Yadav has 1,284 T20I runs at an average of just under 42 and a strike rate of almost 180 (runs per 100 balls faced), which includes a century against England in July this year.

If these figures are scarcely believable, then it’s justified. Not too many international batters have an average of over 40 while batting at a strike rate of over 170. According to ESPN Cricinfo, only five players have done so while scoring at least 200 T20I runs, and the other four are from lower tier teams such as Romania, Hungary, Japan and Austria.

Yadav is already past 1,000 runs in 2022, 1,040 after the England game. Only Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan has scored more in a calendar year, 1,326 in 2021.

Beyond the numbers are two significant factors to Yadav’s batting: He has often given the team a powerful push up the run-rate after a slow start and he has done so batting in a manner that’s not easy to describe. Unconventional? Unorthodox? Flamboyant? All of the above and more so because the shots, like the ones mentioned against Zimbabwe, are not the kind seasoned coaches are teaching young children.

Against Zimbabwe, he came in to bat at 87-2 in the 12th over, as India finished at 186-5, scoring almost a hundred runs in the last eight overs. Against Bangladesh, he was in at 78-2 in the 10th over, scored 30 off 16. In the previous match against South Africa, India were 26-2 in the fifth over when Yadav came in. His 68 off 40 took the team to 127 in the 19th over when he got out. In the match against the Netherlands, he was in at 84-2 in the 12th over and stayed on till the end — 51 off 25 in a total of 179-2.

If he was expected to pull a similar rabbit out of his hat against England, coming in at 56-2 in the ninth over, then that was not to be. But the one misstep does not take the shine off his otherwise noteworthy tournament report card.

“The way Surya is batting is wonderful,” Ravichandran Ashwin told reporters after the Zimbabwe match. “He is free-spirited, has free will. He is at that stage of his career… not quite a spring chicken but still early in his international career. The kind of shots he is playing is complementing other batters in the team.”

Coach Rahul Dravid had similar words of praise. “That’s why he is the No. 1 T20 player in the world at the moment,” Dravid said in Australia, “…it’s not easy to be consistent with the kind of strike rate he’s going at. So, it’s just fantastic the way he’s playing. I think he’s been very clear in his processes. He’s very clear about his tactics.”

Before the final, Yadav was the third-highest scorer in the World T20, his 239 runs behind Kohli (296) and the Netherlands’ Maxwell O’Dowd (242). But Yadav’s strike rate, of nearly 190, is way above anyone else in the tournament barring New Zealand’s Finnley Allen (186) who only had two good innings in his aggregate of 95 runs. Yadav also had the most number of boundaries (26) till the final.

Yadav could have well been promoted up the batting order, with Kohli playing as opener in place of either of the misfiring Rohit Sharma — who has a stronger case in the team as captain — or KL Rahul. Whether that would have taken India to the final is moot, but was still worth the experiment.

“Yes, they are (right in comparing Yadav with him),” de Villiers told a news agency. “The only thing he will have to concentrate on is his consistency. He will have to do this for five to 10 years and then he will find himself in the golden books of cricket players.”

Already the No. 1 batter in ICC’s (International Cricket Council) T20I rankings, Yadav has risen quickly to the top. Now is the more challenging part of that ascent — staying on top.