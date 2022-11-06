T20 World Cup 2022: Was Shakib Al Hasan wronged by third umpire blunder?

Shakib Al Hasan and the rest of Bangladesh would be fuming at third umpire Langton Rusere after he was given out leg before wicket in the first ball he faced.

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan had trapped the Bangladesh skipper on the right toe, in front of the wicket, in the 11th over as the on-field umpire belatedly lifted his finger to signal Hasan's dismissal. The skipper immediately referred the decision to the third umpire and the Decision Review System (DRS) review was called upon.

The replays showed the advancing Hasan get struck on his right toe on the full but with a slight spike in the Ultra Edge monitor.

However, third umpire Rusere of Zimbabwe felt the spike was a result of Hasan's bat scraping the ground. So, Rusere proceeded with the ball tracking process, which showed the delivery crashing into the off stump.

Rusere asked the on-field umpire to stick to his original decision of out as a stunned Hasan looked on in disbelief. He argued that the spike was his bat hitting the ball and not a result of contact with the pitch. But he had no choice but to go back to the pavillion.

Right decision?

Many fans were stunned, including commentator Athar Ali Khan who was calling the game during the incident, as replays showed the bat never making contact with the ground. Slow-motion footage shows Hasan's bat in the air throughout and the spike showed up only when the ball was in line with the bat.





But Rusere thought otherwise and decided to stick with the on-field umpire's decision.

This decision, or lack of it, could prove costly for Bangladesh in its quest for a spot in the semifinal.