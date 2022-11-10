T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma gets emotional after India’s crushing loss to England

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, crashed out of the T20 World Cup after a 10-wicket loss against England in the second semi-final of the tournament. The India skipper was seen getting emotional in the dugout after the defeat as England sailed into the final, which will play out against Pakistan on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma looked visibly upset as he sat in the dugout after India’s crushing loss in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Head coach Rahul Dravid was later seen consoling him.



Chasing India's 168-6 in the second T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide, England's Alex Hales and Jos Buttler raced to their target with four overs to spare as they mounted an unbroken opening stand of 170.

One of the most one-sided matches in a World Cup knock-out phase was branded a "humiliating loss" by many.

"I don't mind India losing: victory & defeat are part of sports. But I do mind India not showing up today," Congress politician Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

His sentiments were echoed by industrialist Anand Manhindra and millions of Indian cricket fans. “It’s not the losing that hurts, but the manner of losing… The shifting winds of sport can be cruel… Well, we’ll look at it as just another opportunity to Rise,” Mahindra tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted a broken heart emoticon while others on the platform suggested replacing current India coach Rahul Dravid.

(With inputs from AFP)