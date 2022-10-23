T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan will look to the past for inspiration

Pakistan heads to this T20 World Cup as quiet favourites behind the usual suspects. The current squad is among the best the country has had in the recent past. Star batsman Babar Azam will lead from the front, while wicketkeeper cum fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan and superstar left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi will play crucial roles in Pakistan's quest to regain the trophy it last held in 2009.

In the 2009 edition, which Pakistan won, 'Lala' fittingly hit the winning runs against Sri Lanka in the final to make up for its heartbreak in the final of the previous edition.

Afridi starred in the 2007 edition, which Pakistan lost by a whisker to arch-rival India in the final, as he won the player of the tournament for his contribution with the bat and ball.

The mercurial all-rounder bagged 12 wickets in that inaugural edition, the joint-most alongside Stuart Clark, at a miserly average of 15.67 with a strike rate of 14. He also made crucial contributions with the bat in the middle order, scoring 91 rapid runs throughout the tournament at a strike rate of 197.83.



SOME of Afridi’s achievements in multi nation tournaments.

2007 T20 WC player of the tournament

2009 T20 WC man of the match SF and final

2010 Asia cup Player of the tournament

2011 Wc’s highest wicket taker

2012 Asia cup player of the final pic.twitter.com/ZwP4GC8uXe — Ahsan Shehzad (@Ahsan_Shehzad_) October 17, 2022

Achilles heel?

Pakistan has a high-quality fast-bowling attack and excellent batsmen at the top of the order. But it does not have a Shahid Afridi-like impact player in the middle overs.

All eyes will be on Shadab Khan to create a similar impact for Pakistan, though. The right-handed batsman and right-arm leg break bowler is of a similar profile to Afridi and is the team's premium all-rounder.

In T20s for this year, Khan has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 24.43 and a strike rate of 21.29.



Shahid Afridi gonna tops the chart always when it comes to T20s. @SAfridiOfficial literally won Pakistan their first and only T20 WORLD CUP so far. Afridi was the best Pakistani player in 2007 T20 WC. Was motm in semi final & final of T20 wc 2009 & as a star hes still unbeaten https://t.co/woCQ6Tpuyopic.twitter.com/nPy9YrF9FY

— Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) October 19, 2022

He has kept things tight in 2022 with a commendable economy rate of 6.89. With the bat, he has scored 103 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 143.06, which is on par with his overall career strike rate of 138.46.

However, there might be too much responsibility on his shoulders, especially with the bat should Pakistan lose its top order cheaply. Shahid Afridi had support around him in the middle order with the likes of Shoaib Malik and Abdul Razzaq during the 2007 and 2009 editions, which allowed him to perform with a degree of freedom.

Can Shadab Khan be the go-to man in the middle overs with the bat and ball? Pakistan fans will surely hope so.