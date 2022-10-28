Pakistan vs Zimbabwe talking points: United Zimbabwe dent Pakistan's hopes

The Zimbabwe team celebrating their victory on Thursday.

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run on Thursday in a thriller that went down to the wire. Put into bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a reasonably strong start. However, a collapse in the middle overs, where they lost four wickets in six balls without adding to the score, saw it post a below-par score of 130/8 in its 20 overs.

But the African side pulled off a superb victory thanks to a complete team effort from its bowlers, with Sikandar Raza leading the way with three wickets from his four overs.

Pakistan has now lost both its matches at the T20 World Cup and is staring at an unlikely exit from the Super 12s. It will need a miracle, and the help of other results going its way, to have a chance at progressing to the final four.

Here is a look at some of the talking points from Thursday's match at the Optus Stadium.

1) Problem at the top

Pakistan's two best batsmen are not firing, and that is a huge cause for concern. Leading up to the tournament, T20's number-one ranked Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam had accounted for 50 percent of Pakistan's runs in T20 internationals this year. Pakistan put the onus on the top two to continue their form and fire in the World Cup. However, twin failures from both batsmen has severely dented Pakistan's campaign and has put extra pressure on the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, and the rest of the middle order to come good should the openers fail yet again.

2) Dot Ball pressure

The Zimbabwe bowlers did an excellent job at putting pressure on the Pakistan batsmen on Thursday. The bowlers bowled 54 dot balls, which played a huge factor in defending a low score. Pakistan must be rueing not rotating the strike more often when the boundaries dried up as playing nine maidens in a T20 match is criminal. With the fate of its T20 World Cup campaign hanging by a thread, Pakistan's conservative approach could backfire.



54 dot balls against Zimbabwe. What an embarrassment. Babar will now come up with an emotional motivational speech. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 27, 2022



3) Ponting's motivation

Talisman Sikander Raza shone with the ball with a brilliant display of miserly bowling. His four overs went for only 25 runs, but more importantly, saw three Pakistani batsmen fall victim to his street-smart bowling. After the match, Raza credited former Australian captain Ricky Ponting for the motivation behind his brilliant performance. Raza said: "I know there was a small clip that was sent to me this morning and it was Ricky Ponting having a small word. I was excited. I was nervous. I was thrilled about today. Motivation was always there, but if I needed that little push, I thought that clip did a wonder this morning. So thank you very much to Ricky as well."



Sikandar Raza's World Cup so far: 5 matches, 145 runs at a strike rate of 149, 8 wickets at 12, 3 player of the match awards — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 27, 2022



4) Never-say-die attitude

Despite stumbling to a below-par score, Zimbabwe's bowlers and fielders never gave up from the first ball of the second innings. Zimbabwe's varied attack made use of the bouncy Perth wicket and troubled Pakistan's best. Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans removed the openers cheaply within the powerplay overs before Luke Jongwe came to the party by grabbing the important scalp of the aggressive Iftikhar Ahmed.

Still, Pakistan fought back through Shan Masood (44 of 38), and a Mohammad Nawaz six in the 19th over put Pakistan as the favourite heading into the 20th. Seven runs in the first two balls of the final over meant Pakistan was heading to victory, needing only four runs from as many balls. But Zimbabwe never gave in.

With three required off the last two balls, Brad Evans had the dangerous Nawaz caught at mid-off. Shaheen Shah Afridi almost forced a super over when he came into bat in the final ball but the alert Zimbabwean fielders made sure Pakistan did not complete the two required for one.

5) Last ball drama

This match went down to the absolute final second. With three runs needed from the final ball for a win, Shaheen Shah Afridi hit the ball toward long-on and sprinted as quickly as he could. The long-on fielder stood well within the boundary to prevent the two needed for a Super Over and threw the ball at the keeper's end to catch out Afridi, who is not the quickest runner between the wickets.

The ball reached wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, with Afridi nowhere near the crease. But the Zimbabwean fans had their hearts in their mouth when Chakabva fumbled the ball initially before breaking the stumps as the players and fans broke into wild celebrations. Zimbabwe pulled off a brilliant win in a match it was expected to lose, especially after setting a modest target of 131.