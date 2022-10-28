Next time, send real Mr Bean, says Zimbabwe president. Pakistan PM’s response

Zimbabwe beating Pakistan was perhaps payback for the fake Mr Bean, Twitter users joked.

Pakistan being defeated by Zimbabwe in Thursday's T20 World Cup match has sparked a flurry of reactions and memes on social media.

Zimbabwe won by just one run, leaving Pakistan at the risk of exiting the tournament early. This was Pakistan second consecutive defeat after last week's match with India.

On Twitter, many joked that Pakistan had been made to pay back for sending a fake "Mr Bean" to Zimbabwe a few years ago.

Read: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: 'Fraud' Mr Bean triggers tug-of-war between fans

The person in question was Pakistan comedian Asif Muhammad who had visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show. Thought of as the real Mr Bean, he enjoyed police protection and greeted hordes of fans on roads.

The Zimbabwean fan who brought this to attention must be the happiest after Pakistan's defeat, one tweet joked.

Even Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa took a jibe at Pakistan.



What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022



"We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back," Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said in response. He also congratulated the Zimbabwean team.



We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back . Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022



Meanwhile, here is the fake Mr Bean or "Pak Bean" unbothered by the social media storm involving him.

Here are some more Twitter reactions:

Found this relevant quote from real Mr. Bean and it feels right for Zimbabwe. #PAKvsZIM#PakBeanpic.twitter.com/JuemkCxy2s— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe is now set to face Bangladesh on Sunday, October 30. Pakistan will play against Netherlands later that day.