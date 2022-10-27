Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: 'Fraud' Mr Bean triggers tug-of-war between fans

Pakistan is ready to dust itself after suffering a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of arch-rival India as it takes on Zimbabwe at the Optus Stadium, in Perth, on Thursday.

While both teams will be busy ironing out kinks from their respective opening encounters, a social media war is brewing between the two sets of fans on a non-cricketing issue.



Rowan Atkinson has inadvertently found himself in a Twitter spat between Zimbabwe and Pakistan fans and it all started with the PCB tweeting a collage of its players prepping for the game.

A Twitter user, named Ngugi Chasura, 'angrily' replied to the tweet saying: "As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK"

A confused Pakistani fan replied by asking the context, to which the user responded by saying that a Pakistan comedian named Asif Muhammad, who is known to be the doppelganger of the famous character, visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show pretending to be Mr. Bean.

The anger stems from the fact that the Zimbabwean public was not aware that Muhammad was not the real M. Bean. 'Pak Bean', as he is hilariously known, was also given a police escort while acknowledging the gullible fans, which created huge traffic jams.

This interaction went viral as social media users had a field day sharing laughs and memes. One Twitter user anointed this fixture as the new biggest rivalry in international cricket.

Pakistan fans will hope the players are not distracted by Beangate, as it needs nothing short of a win to bring its T20 World Cup campaign back on track.