T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan fans unhappy with India's defeat

A section of Pakistani fans is livid with the Indian cricket team. Not because Virat Kohli snatched victory for India from the jaws of defeat.

No, no.

Pakistan fans are unhappy that India lost to South Africa on Sunday, at the Perth Stadium.

Are you still scratching your head?

The answer is not that complicated. Pakistan's chances at qualifying for the final four predominantly align with India's performance in the remaining group games, starting from yesterday's match.

Pakistan needs not just to win its remaining games but also hope that other results go its way.

While Pakistan kept up its end of the bargain when it beat the Netherlands by 6 wickets and 37 balls to spare, its supporters then sent good vibes to the Men in Blue in their evening game against South Africa.



THANK YOU INDIA. I am not surprised. I’ve witnessed this before as well in 2019 WC. #T20WorldCup

— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 30, 2022

However, things didn't go to planned as India posted a below-par 133/9 in its 20 overs. The Rohit Sharma-led side was run ragged by the Proteas' pace quartet as India lost half its side within the first nine overs. Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje thrived on the bouncy Perth wicket, and only a supernatural effort from Suryakumar Yadav stopped them from bundling India out before it could reach three figures.

Things didn't improve drastically in the second innings for India, and by extension for Pakistan too, as the South Africans coasted to an easy win.

If the result wasn't bad enough, the Pakistan fans were further exasperated by the Indian team on the field. Virat Kohli missed a catch that was harder to drop, while Rohit Sharma missed a run-out chance from touching distance despite having all three stumps to aim.



One of the rare moment when indian cricket fans are happy with the poor performance of their Indian cricket team. Isn't this an eye opener for Pakistani cricket fans to understand the hate and jealousy level of indian cricket fraternity for Pakistan? #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 30, 2022



These two wickets could have changed the course of the game as the beneficiaries were the match-winning duo of David Miller and Aiden Markram.

Pakistan fans took to Twitter to let out their frustrations, with some even accusing the Indian team of deliberately losing the game.



However, some fans did see sense as they realised the Pakistan team is solely responsible for its T20 World Cup campaign.