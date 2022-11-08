English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand vs Pakistan - What the stats tell us

    T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand takes on Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the SCG on Wednesday. Stats suggest Pakistan has the upper hand.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    November 08, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
    T20 World Cup: New Zealand and Pakistan have met in three semifinals, including the 2007 T20 World Cup.

    T20 World Cup: New Zealand and Pakistan have met in three semifinals, including the 2007 T20 World Cup.

    Group 1 topper New Zealand meets Pakistan on Wednesday in Sydney to battle in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup. The two teams have faced each in 28 matches, with Pakistan coming up top trumps on 17 occasions while the Kiwis won the remaining 11 matches.

    Interestingly enough, the first time the two teams met in a T20 match was in the 2007 World Cup semifinals, which Pakistan won. Also, this isn't the first time the two teams are meeting in a World Cup semifinal.

    New Zealand and Pakistan have met in three semifinals, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, and the Kiwis have never beaten their opponents in any of them. The 1992 ODI World Cup semifinal, the 1999 ODI World Cup semifinal, and the 2007 T20 World Cup semifinal saw India's arch-rival come out victorious in all three occasions.

    Let us look at some of the stats that define the narrative behind New Zealand vs Pakistan matches in the shortest format of the game.

    asia cup points table2 0811

    Close

    Related stories

    asia cup points table2 08112

    asia cup points table2 08113

    asia cup points table2 08114

    asia cup points table2 08115

    asia cup points table2 08116
    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    Tags: #cricket #New Zealand #Pakistan #T20 World Cup 2022
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:27 pm