T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand vs Pakistan - What the stats tell us

T20 World Cup: New Zealand and Pakistan have met in three semifinals, including the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Group 1 topper New Zealand meets Pakistan on Wednesday in Sydney to battle in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup. The two teams have faced each in 28 matches, with Pakistan coming up top trumps on 17 occasions while the Kiwis won the remaining 11 matches.

Interestingly enough, the first time the two teams met in a T20 match was in the 2007 World Cup semifinals, which Pakistan won. Also, this isn't the first time the two teams are meeting in a World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand and Pakistan have met in three semifinals, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, and the Kiwis have never beaten their opponents in any of them. The 1992 ODI World Cup semifinal, the 1999 ODI World Cup semifinal, and the 2007 T20 World Cup semifinal saw India's arch-rival come out victorious in all three occasions.

Let us look at some of the stats that define the narrative behind New Zealand vs Pakistan matches in the shortest format of the game.