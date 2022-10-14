T20 World Cup 2022: Key dates in the tournament

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin in Australia this weekend. The tournament will be spread across 45 matches in seven cities. Sixteen teams are participating in it.

The tournament will be held in three stages First Round, Super 12 stage and the knock-out stage.

In the first round there will be eight competing countries. Four -- Scotland, Namibia, Sri Lanka and West Indies -- are the lowest-ranking nations to have qualified for the tournament automatically at cut-off. Two -- Ireland and UAE-- are from Qualifier A held in February. Netherlands and Zimbabwe are from July's Qualifier B.

The top team from Group A (Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates) and the second one from Group B (Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe) will progress to Group 1 of the Super 12s

The top team in Group B and the second in Group will proceed to Group 2.

Here are all the important dates on which these teams and others will compete:

Tournament begins: October 16. The opening match of Group A will be played between Namibia and Sri Lanka. Netherlands and United Arab Emirates will also face-off in a double-header.

End of round one: October 21. Group B matches begin. Ireland will play West Indies and Scotland will face Zimbabwe.

Start of super 12 stage: October 22. The teams set to face-off that day are Australia and New Zealand and Afghanistan and England.

Conclusion of super 12 stage: November 6. Teams set to compete: Bangladesh and Pakistan and India with Group B winners.

Semi-finals: November 9 and 10. From each Super 12 stage group, the two squads will proceed to the semi-finals.

The final: On November 10, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.