India vs South Africa stats: Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar lead the way

T20 World Cup 2022: India is set to take on South Africa at 4.30 pm today.

Table-toppers India will take on the big-hitting South African side on a blockbuster Sunday at the Perth Stadium.

The Group 2 chasing pack, Zimbabwe and Pakistan, will play their fixtures before the action heads to the evening match, with both India and South Africa entering this fixture high on confidence.

India sits pretty at the top of Group 2 with four points, while South Africa, in second place with three, has a superior net run rate of +5.200. India has beaten Pakistan and Netherlands in the buildup to this game while the Proteas had their opening game, against Zimbabwe, washed out before comprehensively beating Bangladesh in the very next match.

Head-to-Head record

There have been 23 T20 encounters between India and South Africa, with the Men in Blue triumphing 13 times while the South Africans have nine wins to their name.

In the last five matches, India has won three and lost one, while one game was rained out.

India vs South Africa: Most runs

Rohit Sharma leads the pack with 405 runs in 15 innings, while David Miller, in third place, has scored the most runs for South Africa in this fixture with 320 in 14 innings.

Players Innings Runs Average Highest Score Strike Rate Rohit Sharma 15 405 28.92 106 130.22 Suresh Raina 11 339 33.9 101 148.03 David Miller 14 320 40 106* 170.21 Quinton de Kock 8 311 51.83 79* 142 Virat Kohli 11 306 38.25 72* 135.39 JP Duminy 10 295 59 68* 121.9

Quinton de Kock and Virat Kohli wrap up the top five with 311 runs from eight innings and 306 from 11 innings, respectively.

India vs South Africa: T20 Hundreds

There have been four centuries in this fixture, with David Miller (106*), Rohit Sharma (106), Suresh Raina (101), and Rilee Rossouw (100*) registering triple-digit scores.

Rohit Sharma needs 5 more sixes to become the second batsman to complete 500 sixes in International cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 28, 2022

David Miller once famously said, after scoring a century for KXIP in the IPL, about his six-hitting ability, "If it's in the V, it's in the tree; if it's in the arc, it's out of the park."

So it comes as no surprise when you see the explosive left-hander leads the list for most sixes in this encounter with 23 big ones. JP Duminy is in second with 16 while Rohit Sharma is just behind with 15 maximums.

India vs South Africa: Bowling heroes

Players Innings Wickets Best Figures Average Economy Rate Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11 14 5/24 17 6.8 R Ashwin 9 10 3/22 24.5 6.8 Harshal Patel 8 9 4/25 23.11 8.6 Keshav Maharaj 8 8 2/23 25.25 8.78 Dwaine Pretorius 8 8 3/26 25.75 9.15

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar leads the pack with 14 wickets from 10 innings, including a five-for (5/24), which is the only one on this list. R Ashwin has 10 wickets from 9 innings, Harshal Patel has 9 from 7 innings, Keshav Maharaj has 8 from 8, and Dwaine Pretorius has 8 from 7 innings.

Perth Stadium stats

It will be a new experience for both teams as India and South Africa have never played a T20 international at the Perth Stadium.

This stadium, which opened in 2018, has hosted only five T20is. Teams batting first have won twice while the teams choosing to field first have won the other three games.

The average first innings score is 142 while it is 141 in the second innings. The highest score recorded is 208/6, which England scored recently in a pre-World Cup warm-up game, while Afghanistan scored the lowest total on this ground when it was bowled out for 112 by England in last week's Group 1 game.

Australia chased the highest score on this ground when it knocked out Sri Lanka's target (158/3) in just 16.3 overs in this year's T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe defended the lowest score on this ground, 130/8, when it beat Pakistan in a last-ball thriller in the Group 2 match.