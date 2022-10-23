India vs Pakistan: The best matches between the greatest rivals

India vs Pakistan matches have always been about more than sport, with the historical connotations and the cross-border tensions that have plagued the two countries since independence.

These matches have produced some of the greatest moments that have thrilled fans across all age groups. Let us revisit some of the best matches between the two cricketing giants in white ball cricket.

1) 2007 T20 World Cup final, Johannesburg

As India prepares to take on Pakistan in the opening fixture of the 2022 T20 World Cup, this match will be on the minds of fans of both teams. This is one of the most iconic matches from an Indian perspective as the Men in Blue won their first World Cup since 1983; albeit in a brand new format.

The team led by MS Dhoni showed the whole world what the 'new India' could achieve, as it entered the tournament, the first-ever T20 World Cup, without the big names. No Sachin Tendulkar, no Sourav Ganguly, No Rahul Dravid, no Anil Kumble; Dhoni & Co. proved that India is beyond these great names.

The final at the Wanderers Stadium was a classic, and why not. It was between the two greatest rivals and had lots of ebbs and flows. The match went down to the wire with both teams primed for ultimate glory. However, one fatal scoop shot from Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq and a safe pair of hands from Sreesanth saw India clinch its first, and still only, T20 World Cup. Relive the magic in this video.

2) 2007 bowl out, Durban

2007 turned out to be an eventful year for the Men in Blue. On their way to winning the tournament, they also took part in a memorable penalty shootout-like bowl out that has never happened in international cricket ever since.

A first-of-a-kind, the bowl out was required as both teams could not be separated over 40 overs with the match ending in a thrilling tie. Since a Super Over had not yet been introduced, the match went into a bowl out with both teams required to hit the stumps without the batsman.

India beat Pakistan 3-0 with Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa, and Virender Sehwag all hitting their targets. Pakistan missed theirs as Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, and Yasir Arafat shot blanks.

3) Sachin masterclass, Centurion

Sachin Tendulkar played one of the greatest innings in an ODI World Cup in 2003, at Centurion. Pakistan had set a competitive target of 274 for India to chase, and with the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar in its corner India's arch-rival entered the innings break high on confidence.

All that was shattered very soon as Tendulkar raced off the blocks to blow away Pakistan out of the water. His upper-cut six of Shoaib Akhtar in the second innings gives goosebumps to any Indian fan. He punished their front-line bowlers and did not spare the other bowlers either he hit a sensational 98 of just 75 balls.

Cramps got the better of him as a hobbling Tendulkar fell short of his century by just two runs. However, that didn't stop India from cruising to a win with more than four overs to spare.

4) Venky vs Sohail, Bangalore 1996

This epic 1996 ODI World Cup clash saw India come out on top and knock out the then-reigning champion Pakistan from the tournament. However, the highlight of the night was the bitter battle between India's Venkatesh Prasad and Pakistan's Aamir Sohail.

The two had multiple ugly exchanges during Pakistan's chase of India's total of 287, with the Pakistani southpaw coming out on top on most of the exchanges. In the 15th over, Sohail had already raced to a quick 50 and had a finger-pointing confrontation with Prasad in the fifth ball of the over after smacking a four on the off side.

Prasad didn't seem too bothered, by the looks of it, as in the very next ball he disturbed Sohail's off stump and gave the Pakistani a brief but fierce send-off.

India went on to beat Pakistan by 39 runs and knocked out its bitter rival from the World Cup.

5) Karachi 2004

This was India's first tour to Pakistan for a bilateral series since 1997, and before that the Men in Blue last toured their neighbours in 1989, when a young Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut.

The 5-match ODI series started with a bang as India hit 349/7 with Rahul Dravid top-scoring with 99. India would have felt confident with a massive total like that, but the host had other ideas. Skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq led from the front with a superb 122 and was supported by useful contributions from Mohammad Yousuf (73), Younis Khan (46), and Abdul Razzaq (27 of 16).

As Pakistan was coasting to a superb win, fast-bowling pair Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra put the brakes on its chase with crucial wickets. In the end Pakistan fell short by five runs in a run-feast of a match that both teams deserved to win.