T20 World Cup 2022 | Latest Melbourne weather updates ahead of India-Pakistan match

India and Pakistan are set to face off in Melbourne today in a T20 World Cup match. Excitement for the big game had been building up for over a week but there were concerns that rain could play spoilsport.

There is 70 percent chance of rain in Melbourne today, according to a weather forecast issued by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. But it will most likely occur in the evening, the weather department said. The India-Pakistan game is scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm.

On Twitter, there was overall optimism about the weather. Outside the venue, Indian fans fans were seen dancing.





Many pointed out it was impossible to predict Melbourne's weather.

Fans are all hoping there will be no hindrances to the much awaited game between the two arch-rival teams.

India captain Rohit Sharma has said the team will be ready for a changing situation.

"I've been hearing about the Melbourne weather for a while now and it keeps changing," he was quoted as saying by Reuters. "You don't really know what is going to happen tomorrow."

"The things that are in our control we'll try and control," he added. "We need to come here thinking that it's a 40-over game. We'll be ready for that. If the situation demands that it's a shorter game, we'll be ready for that as well."

India and Pakistan have played six ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches against each other, with India winning five.

(With inputs from Reuters)