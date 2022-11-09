T20 World Cup 2022 India vs England: What the stats tell us

India has met England thrice in T20 World Cups.

India takes on England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval in what will be the 23rd meeting between the two giants of world cricket. India is going into the semifinals as a slight favourite, although England is one of the best T20 sides going around.

There is very little to split the two sides in this format as both sides have had almost equal success against one another.

India has met England thrice in T20 World Cups, with the Men in Blue coming out on top twice while England took the honours in the remaining game.

The two teams first met in a T20 match in the 2007 World Cup in Durban, where Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes against Stuart Broad. India went on to win the game but Singh's six-hitting antics will forever be etched in the memories of the two sets of fans.

In 2022, the two teams met thrice in T20s when India toured England in July. The Men in Blue won the three-match series 2-1.

However, the biggest batting performance in that series belonged to Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 117 of 55 balls in the third T20 at Nottingham, which India lost. SKY's 117 is the highest score any batsman has registered in an India vs England T20 game so far.

Let us now look at the overall stats of India vs England matches.