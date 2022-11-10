T20 World Cup 2022 India vs England: Top 5 T20 matches of all time

India vs England has been one of the standout fixtures in world cricket over the past few years. The two teams have developed a rivalry in bilateral series in the past decade across all three formats. They have featured in some iconic moments in World Cup history as well, be it the 2003 ODI World Cup when an injured Ashish Nehra picked up 6 wickets to topple the English batsmen or the six sixes Yuvraj Singh smacked off a hapless Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

As the two teams prepare to battle in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday, we take a look at some of the best matches between India and England in the shortest format of the game.

1) Durban, 2007 T20 World Cup

Let us start from the very beginning. India first met England in a T20 game at the 2007 World Cup in South Africa. And boy, what a match it turned out to be. The night of September 19, 2007, in Durban will forever be remembered for Yuvraj Singh's six sixes against Stuart Broad. Batting first on the night, India put up a massive total of 218/4 in its 20 overs thanks to fifties from Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and of course Yuvraj Singh. Singh not only became the first person to hit six sixes in a T20 international but also scored the fastest 50 (12 balls) in the T20is that hasn't been surpassed to date.

England did put up a good fight but India won the game by 18 runs.

2) Birmingham, 2014 (one-off T20)

In the last match of India's disastrous 2014 tour, the one-off T20 came down to the wire in the last over. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli tried their absolute best but the Men in Blue were a boundary short in their chase of 181. England batted first and put up 180/7 in its 20 overs thanks to Eoin Morgan's blitzkrieg of 71 (31). The English captain smashed 7 sixes in his whirlwind knock that saw England hit 100+ runs in the final 10 overs. Kohli lead the chase with a fine knock of 66 (41) and had Dhoni for support who scored 27 from 18.

However, India, needing 17 off the final over, fell short despite Dhoni being at the crease. He clubbed the first ball for six and brought the equation down to 5 runs from the last two balls. But he was unable to do what he's famously known for as England defended the target with 3 runs to spare.

3) Nagpur, 2017

Bumrah's heroics with the ball helped India secure a nervy 5-run win in the second T20 of the 2017 bilateral series. India batted first and scored 144/8 in its 20 overs, with Rahul scoring almost half the runs with 71 to his name.

In the chase, Joe Root (38 of 38) and Ben Stokes (38 of 27), and later Jos Buttler (15 of 10), were comfortably guiding their side toward victory before Bumrah put an end to England's ambitions in the final over.

Needing 7 to win off the last over, Bumrah struck twice in the last over removing Root and Buttler and conceded only 2 runs as India held on for a close win that saw the series level at 1-1.

4) Ahmedabad (4th T20), 2021

Suryakumar starred with the bat and on the field as India squeezed out a thrilling 8-run win to square the series 2-2. Batting for the first time in T20is, SKY top-scored with 57 (31) as India posted 185/8 in its 20 overs.

England was on course to make it 3-1 in the series with Ben Stokes going hammer and tongs against the Indian bowlers, smashing 3 sixes and four boundaries in his knock of 46 (23). But in came SKY to the rescue as he caught Stokes out, adding to his earlier catch of opener Jason Roy, as the bowling unit stifled the English batsmen in the home stretch.

There was late drama from Jofra Archer, as he hit 2 boundaries and a six in his 8-ball stay at the crease that threatened to derail India's march. But the bowlers held their never as India won by 8 runs to level the series.

5) Nottingham, 2022

SKY scored his maiden T20i century against England in Nottingham, during India's white-ball tour in the summer. Chasing a difficult target of 216, India was dead and buried in the fifth over with the score reading 31-3. But SKY delighted the Trentbridge crowd with his 360-degree shots as he smashed every single English bowler to all corners of the ground. Yadav scored 117 of just 55 balls but didn't have any support at the other end as no batsmen scored more than 30. England won by 17 runs in the end but SKY gave a glimpse of what he is capable of.