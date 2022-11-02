India vs Bangladesh: KL Rahul gets Virat Kohli's vote of confidence

Virat Kohli threw further weight behind his good friend KL Rahul at the nets.

India faces a stern test at the Adelaide Oval as it takes on a resurgent Bangladesh team on Wednesday.

The Indian batting unit failed against South Africa, at the Perth Stadium, last time out and will look to bounce back with qualification to the final four still not decided.

Chief among the batting no-shows was KL Rahul, who has failed in all three games so far. The stylish opener came into the tournament with the reputation of being a 'minnow basher' and it hasn't been a happy T20 World Cup for him.

With scores of 4, 9, and 9 against Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa respectively, KL Rahul is in desperate need of a big score against Bangladesh.

Especially since fans and commentators on social media are calling for him to be sacked with the likes of Rishabh Pant waiting in the wings.

However, on the eve of his 200th T20 match, Rahul has the backing of the most important stakeholders in the Indian team.

Coach Rahul Dravid said there is "absolutely no doubt about who's going to open" as he backed the opener to come good.



"We completely back him. We have no concerns about him. We know that when he gets going, and I've seen it against Australia, against a top-class attack just a couple of weeks ago, I know the impact this guy can make. In Rohit's and my mind, there's absolutely no doubt about who's going to open for us," the coach said in a pre-match press conference.

Virat Kohli threw further weight behind his good friend KL Rahul at the nets. A video shows Kohli mentoring Rahul with his footwork during a throw-down session with batting coach Vikram Rathour.

India faces off against Bangladesh with both teams coming into the game on the back of contrasting results. India lost to South Africa by 5 wickets while Bangladesh pulled off a thrilling last-ball win against Zimbabwe with a 3-run win.