T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs Australia: 6 talking points in Men in Blue's victory

India enjoyed a good team performance led by a couple of individual flashes of brilliance. (Image credit: BCCI)

India successfully defended their first innings total of 186/7 as they bowled out Australia for 177 in the first official T20 World Cup warm-up game at the Gabba, on Monday.

In a game that produced more positives than negatives, India enjoyed a good team performance led by a couple of individual flashes of brilliance. Here are a few talking points from Brisbane:

1) KL Rahul throws down the 'intent' gauntlet

KL Rahul has been under some criticism in T20 cricket, over the last 12 months or so, with many fans worried about his strike rate in the fastest form of the game.

However, the stylish opener quelled those doubts by smashing the Aussie bowlers in the powerplay as he raced to his fifty in 27 balls, before being dismissed for 57 of 33 balls.

His innings contained six boundaries and three maximums as he provided a brilliant start for the Indian team.



The KL Rahul Show! pic.twitter.com/bj9NGArDkW

— Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) October 17, 2022

2) Bigger boundaries

While the Indian team has experience playing in Australia, it's been a while since the Men in Blue experienced such big boundaries. They have played quite a lot of cricket over the last 18 months in smaller boundaries of India and UAE, and they will need to make an adjustment.

While some of the ground-shots raced to the boundaries, there were a few aerial hits that landed well before the rope, which would have otherwise gone for six in Indian stadiums.

KL Rahul was caught well within the boundary rope by Ashton Agar, after he tried to slog Glenn Maxwell for a maximum. Virat Kohli also narrowly escaped, once each at long on and long off, before he top-edged his pull shot of Mitchell Starc to the fine leg boundary that was easily pouched by Mitchell Marsh. Kohli's top-edge would have easily carried over the ropes in most Indian boundaries.



That shot by DK on which he was dismissed, would have easily been a six on most grounds. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) October 17, 2022



3) 360-degree arsenal of shots

Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik tried to use the extra bounce and pace to score boundaries behind the wicket, especially when the third man and fine leg fielders are inside the circle. Some of the square boundaries across Australian grounds are massive, so DK and SKY were practising their arsenal of innovative shots, which could help negate those big boundaries.

4) Kohli is back...as a fielder

Virat Kohli might not have shone with the bat, scoring only 19 of 13 balls, but he did show some glimpses of his class with a four and six each. However, he turned on the temperature with his athleticism on the field when he brilliantly ran out Tim David with a diving run out from square leg. With only one stump to aim, Kohli picked up and released a fierce throw quickly towards the wickets and caught the batsman out well short.

He followed that up in the 20th over, when he pouched a one-handed stunner to dismiss Pat Cummins. Kohli was on duty at long on, in front of the Australian dugout, and timed his jump to perfection with his outstretched right hand grabbing Cummin's shot. The Australian dugout was quietly impressed, with David Warner breaking into a smile.



VIRAT KOHLI STOP IT!! Takes catch of the tournament.. in a warm up #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/KosXyZw8lm — Liam Clarke (@Clarkeyy23) October 17, 2022



5) Ashwin-DK chemistry

Wicketkeepers usually have a close working relationship with bowlers, and the equation between a spinner and a keeper is even more sacrosanct. In the warmup game, R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik were heard strategising in Tamil, much to the amusement of many Tamil-speaking social media users.

DK was encouraging Ashwin and helped the spinner set the perfect field for his bowling.



DK wicket keeping to Ashwin.

It's always fun for Tamil fans #INDvsAUS#T20WorldCup — (@nandhinithinks) October 17, 2022



6) Rivals on the field, friends in the dugout

England's all-rounder Moeen Ali took a seat in the Indian dugout and was seen sharing a light-hearted conversation during the second innings of the game.



Ye Moeen Ali Indian dugout mei kya kar raha hai. #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/whjD6KxqtY — Elliot Alderson. (@rovvmut_) October 17, 2022



Not to be left behind, Pakistani quick sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi, who only last week was declared fit for the T20 World Cup, chatted briefly with Mohammed Shami regarding fast-bowling best practices!

Afridi would have learnt a thing or two as Shami bowled his first over in the 20th and cleaned out the Australian tail with three wickets, including two sharp yorkers that destroyed the woodwork.



Shami sharing his experience with Shaheen during the practice session. pic.twitter.com/3PwlxcbDcR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022

That final over produced four wickets in the last four balls, with Ashton Agar succumbing to a first-ball run out for no score.