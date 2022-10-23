T20 World Cup 2022: India-Pakistan nail biting finish sees record viewership on digital

The faceoff between India and Pakistan during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia saw record viewership on digital.

The nail biting finish of the Indian team drew 16 million or 1.6 crore viewers on Disney+Hotstar, the highest viewership on digital so far.

The edge-of-the-seat India-Pakistan match saw strong viewership numbers right from the start of the game which ranged between 7-8 million or 70-80 lakh viewers.

India's batting performance took the viewership from 10 million (1 crore) to 16 million (1.6 crore) in the last over when the men in blue Virat Kohli and R Ashwin finished off the match in style.

The last time the two teams played against each other during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match, the viewership reached 1.4 crore or 14 million peak concurrent users.

Apart from surpassing the highest record registered during Asia Cup 2022, this India vs Pakistan match also drew more viewers than the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians bout in IPL 2019, when the viewership had peaked to 12 million viewers.

India, notably, registered a four-wicket win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup bout played in Melbourne today. The team chased down a target of 160 runs, in a match that stretched till the last delivery of the final over.

After an initial collapse, the Indian side was able to resurrect their inning with a 113-run partnership between former skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Kohli's 83-run knock comprised of 4 sixes and 6 fours. The inning was well-timed, as he took the first 21 balls to settle down with a score of 11, and fired 72 off the next 31 balls he faced.

With this knock, Kohli has also surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. The innings comes months after questions were being raised about his form, with analysts speculating about his future in the playing XI.