T20 World Cup 2022: India get warm welcome at Melbourne, but will rain play spoilsport in Pakistan match?

The Indian cricket team has landed in Melbourne in the run up to its opening game at the MCG, on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and co were received at the airport by enthusiastic Indian fans. Sharma cut a cake and the posed for photographs with the fans, with R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav also obliging selfie requests.

Fan group Bharat Army shared a short clip of the interaction on their twitter account.

T20 World Cup

India is in Group 2 of the Super 12 alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Pakistan, and two qualifying teams.

India opens the tournament against Pakistan on October 23, at the MCG, but the weather forecast predicts a grim Sunday.

Weather.com shows a 90% chance of precipitation on Sunday, with rains expected from mid morning all the way until evening time. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Australia, further backs this notion as it has also predicted shows for Sunday, pegging it at 80 percent.

With no reserve day available for the Super 12 stage, a washed out game will see India and Pakistan share the points.

It would be a huge disappointment for not just the two sets of fans but cricket fans in general. This is billed as one of the biggest fixtures in world cricket, so a washout will take the sheen of the T20 World Cup.