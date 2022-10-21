English
    T20 World Cup 2022: Hear Amitabh Bachchan’s poem for Team India

    T20 World Cup 2022: Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan wished the Indian team for its campaign in his game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 21, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
    Amitabh Bachchan’s message for Team India as they look to kick-off their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @sonytv)

    It is no secret that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is a big cricket fan. He has always been involved in the sport in any way possible, be it through his movie dialogues, brand endorsements, and more so his personal Twitter account.

    As the Men in Blue brace for the T20 World Cup, beginning with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, Bachchan, who is the long-time host of the quiz games show Kaun Banega Crorepati,  shared a poem in the show.

    Sony TV, which hosts the game show on its platform, shared a short promo clip of 'Big B' reciting a poem to motivate his favourite sports team.

     

    His poem addressed the "Blue jersey wearers", who have the backing of 130 crore people, which will feature in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Hear him recite it.

     

     

    India vs Pakistan

    India is taking on Pakistan on Sunday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as both teams kick off their T20 World Cup campaigns. A match that is usually high stakes, recent tensions between the two cricket boards has added further spice to the encounter.

    It started when BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup and that he would ask for a neutral venue, in his capacity as the Asian Cricket Council Chairman.

    This resulted in an angry response from former Pakistan cricketers, led by Shahid Afridi. A "surprised" PCB finally responded by stating its disappointment at Shah's unilateral decision to move the Asia Cup out of Pakistan and hinted at pulling out of next year's ODI World Cup, which India is hosting.

    However, all the drama off the field might be for nothing as the weather forecast predicts rain for Sunday, with showers expected to plague Melbourne for the majority of the day.

    Fans across the globe are hoping and praying the weather relents.
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 08:37 am
