T20 Group 1: Kiwi win leaves Australia, England fighting for second spot

Before its 35-run win against Ireland, New Zealand was tied with England and Australia on five points with each having its final fixture left to play and only separated on Net RR in that order.

However, even after the Kiwis' victory, Group 1 hasn't been fully decided yet. But as things stand, the Black Caps are in pole position thanks to a much superior NRR (+2.113), especially when compared to Australia (-0.304).

Who’s on top?

New Zealand is sitting pretty at the top with 7 points and an NRR of +2.113. Even if England (+0.547) and Australia win their respective games, the Kiwis' NRR will most likely take them to the semifinal, probably as group toppers are well. Their opening-day 89-run victory over Australia has set them up for the rest of the tournament, forcing the rest of the pack to play catch up.

The only hope England and Australia had was if New Zealand lost to Ireland, by a big margin, to give the two teams any chance of dethroning the Black Caps. That, as we now know, will not happen.

Australia with a mountain to climb

With the Kiwis sitting at the top with a healthy NRR, Aaron Finch's side is at a significant disadvantage in the race for the second spot. Australia's -0.304 NRR is a big problem for it as it would not only need to put a big score on the total and bowl out Afghanistan extremely cheaply but also hope England somehow falters against Sri Lanka.

But Australia's disadvantage doesn't stop there. England faces Sri Lanka only on Saturday, a day after New Zealand and Australia finish their Super 12 business. This means Jos Buttler and co know exactly what is required from them to confirm a place in the semifinals.

So, should Australia beat Afghanistan on Friday, as it is expected to, it should also significantly improve upon England's NRR of +0.547. If the host nation fails on that front, even the slightest of victories will see England leapfrog Australia to a seat at the top two.

What about Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka, currently on 4 points, has an outside chance to finish second in Group 1. It will need to beat England on Saturday and hope Australia loses to Afghanistan on Friday.

If Australia beats Afghanistan, the most Sri Lanka can do is be England's party popper.

Afghanistan was the first team in Group 1 to not make it to the semifinal, while Ireland's loss against the Kiwis condemned it to elimination.