T20 World Cup 2022: Glenn Maxwell brushes up his keeping skills

Australian player Glenn Maxwell practices with wicketkeeper gloves in the nets during a training session in Melbourne on Thursday.

Australia has been hit with yet another Covid case in its camp after wicketkeeper Matthew Wade tested positive on the eve of its crucial match against England.

While Wade is expected to play the clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday with only mild symptoms, Australia seems to be taking no chances seeing as it has no backup option. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, more known for his explosive batting and useful overs from his off-spin, was seen practising his keeping skills on Thursday.

The official account for the T20 World Cup posted a video of Maxwell doing a few keeping drills in an indoor nets session. Wade is still available for the England clash since tournament rules allow players with mild symptoms to line up for a match.

Wade will, however, travel separately from his teammates and will not be allowed to use the dressing room before the start of the match and during the game.

Australia has no backup keeper after Josh Inglis pulled out of the showpiece tournament after a serious open-wound injury to his hand. All-rounder Cameron Green replaced Inglis and he does not have prior keeping experience.

The clash at the MCG on Friday is an important game for both teams as England and Australia have two points apiece, having won only one of its two two matches so far. Australia are on the back of a brilliant win against Sri Lanka, and would be heading into the game high on confidence and as the favourite. On the other hand, England enters the Friday clash after a demoralising loss via DLS method to Ireland.However, England has the healthier NRR at +0.239 while the host nation is at -1.555.