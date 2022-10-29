‘Fake Mr Bean’ responds to Pakistan-Zimbabwe banter: ‘Duplicate but …’

Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad, known for mimicking Mr Bean, the widely-loved British sitcom character, is suddenly back in the spotlight.

This week, he became the focus of the banter between Pakistani and Zimbabwean cricket fans. The latter promised to avenge through a T20 clash the fact that Pakistan had sent a fake Mr Bean to their country in 2016.

And they did have the last laugh, when Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan on October 27. The internet became flooded with memes. Even the premiers of the two countries joined the Mr Bean debate.

Now the "fake Mr Bean" has spoken, sending across a message of good faith.

In a video posted to Twitter, he expressed his admiration for both Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

"I love Zimbabwe people," he said in the clip. "I love you Zimbabwe and I love you Pakistan. And the audience of all countries."



Muhammad has said he is happy he could make people laugh.

“I am a duplicate but if the Zimbabwe President and Pakistan PM can talk about me wishing each other after Zimbabwe’s win, my motive of making the world laugh is fulfilled," he told The Indian Express in an interview. "There was some light-hearted banter after Pakistan’s loss because of me. What more can I ask for?”

Muhammad may be a fake Mr Bean but he has helped create real moments of joy. He said he visits schools to spend time with children, who are overjoyed thinking they have met the real Mr Bean.

"Some laugh and some even cry," he added