T20 World Cup 2022: Did Shadab Khan take a hat-trick?

Pakistan put on a brilliant bowling performance against the Netherlands on Sunday, restricting the Dutch side to a measly 91/9 in its 20 overs.

Shadab Khan shone with the ball, picking up three wickets in his four overs, giving away only 23 runs. He came to bowl in the ninth over of Netherland's innings and got success right away.

Khan trapped Max O'Dowd plumb in front and the umpire had no choice but to raise his finger. Khan went on to snap Tim Cooper and top-scorer Colin Ackermann (27) as Pakistan restricted the Netherlands to just 91 runs.

Hattrick?

However, Khan achieved a very rare feat when he took O'Dowd's wicket as that was his third wicket in three balls.

So, why was it not considered a hat trick?

Simple; a bowler is considered to have picked a hat trick if they pick three wickets in three consecutive balls in the same match.

Khan picked up two wickets in his final two balls in the previous game, against Zimbabwe, while his third scalp was in today's game against the Netherlands.

So, his three consecutive wickets across two matches will not count as a hat-trick.

He isn't the first person to have achieved this very rare feat though.

Burly Australian quick Merv Hughes got three in three in a Test match against the West Indies in 1998, in Perth, but across two innings.

This feat was considered a hat-trick because it happened in the same match, albeit across the first and second innings of a Test match.

Hughes dismissed Curtly Ambrose with the last ball of his 36th over in the West Indies first innings and then dismissed Patrick Patterson with the first ball of his next over to bring an end to the innings. After Australia came out to bat and completed its first innings Hughes then trapped Gordon Greenidge with his first ball of West Indies' second innings to complete his hat-trick.

Incidentally, Hughes himself didn't initially realise what he had just achieved until much later on in the match.

But it was West Indian bowler Courtney Walsh who was the first to achieve this same feat, just two weeks earlier in Brisbane. And this too was considered a hat-trick for the same reasons as Hughes's.