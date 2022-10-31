Cristiano Ronaldo's influence reaches the T20 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most recognised names in the history of football. The 37-year-old Portuguese has won almost all the awards any footballer would dream of.

During his younger days, the forward was known for his dribbling and tricks, and later on developed his goalscoring attributes that has made him the player he is.

However, there is one thing he does that becomes a trendsetter on social media and that is his goal celebration.

Ronaldo has had multiple goal celebrations over the years such as the "Calma", which translates to "stay calm" in Spanish, where he taunts the opposition fans after scoring a goal. He also has the "Siu", which originated from the Spanish word "Si", which means yes.

Titled "peace of mind", Ronaldo's latest celebration has set the social media abuzz. The Portuguese celebrates by placing his interlocked palms on his chest and looks to heaven in relief.





Many athletes have copied the celebration, especially in football, across different leagues.

Wayne Parnell has joined in on the bandwagon and adopted the celebration after he picked up Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in Sunday's win against India.

The left-arm quick placed his palms on his chest and looked to the heavens after dismissing the dangerous SKY, who could have done more damage had he stayed longer.

South Africa went on to win the game comfortably by five wickets, thanks to fifties from David Miller and Aiden Markram, and sit atop Group 2.