English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Cristiano Ronaldo's influence reaches the T20 World Cup

    The Portuguese football star has had a glittering career in football and is known for his goals and tricks. However, another aspect of the Portuguese has the world following in his footsteps.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 31, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most recognised names in the history of football. The 37-year-old Portuguese has won almost all the awards any footballer would dream of.

    During his younger days, the forward was known for his dribbling and tricks, and later on developed his goalscoring attributes that has made him the player he is.

    However, there is one thing he does that becomes a trendsetter on social media and that is his goal celebration.

    Ronaldo has had multiple goal celebrations over the years such as the "Calma", which translates to "stay calm" in Spanish, where he taunts the opposition fans after scoring a goal. He also has the "Siu", which originated from the Spanish word "Si", which means yes.

    Titled "peace of mind", Ronaldo's latest celebration has set the social media abuzz. The Portuguese celebrates by placing his interlocked palms on his chest and looks to heaven in relief.

    Close

    Related stories

     

     

    Many athletes have copied the celebration, especially in football, across different leagues.

    Wayne Parnell has joined in on the bandwagon and adopted the celebration after he picked up Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in Sunday's win against India.

    The left-arm quick placed his palms on his chest and looked to the heavens after dismissing the dangerous SKY, who could have done more damage had he stayed longer.

    South Africa went on to win the game comfortably by five wickets, thanks to fifties from David Miller and Aiden Markram, and sit atop Group 2.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    Tags: #cricket #Cristiano Ronaldo #T20 World Cup 2022
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.