T20 World Cup 2022: Can Virat Kohli turn the clock back and repeat his 2016 heroics?

Virat Kohli’s T20 record in Australia makes for good reading.

Virat Kohli is India's go-to man in any situation be it a Test, ODI, or T20 internationals.

In the 2016 T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue entered as favourites, and why not. India was hosting the World Cup and boasted some of the best players across the starting XI and beyond. Chief among them was Virat Kohli, who had an unbelievable 2016 in T20s until the start of the World Cup and was also the player of the tournament in the 2014 edition.

Kohli amassed 352 runs in seven innings, at an average of 117.33 and strike rate of 134.35, and was primed for the T20 showpiece event.

Although it did start inauspiciously for India at the tournament, losing the opening fixture against New Zealand by getting bundled out for 79 while chasing a modest 127 to run.

The Kohli show

India then turned on the heat on the back of that humbling defeat by wiping out all its opponents until the semifinal stage, where they, unfortunately, got knocked out by eventual champion West Indies.

Kohli, though, could hold his head high despite the semifinal heartbreak because he gave it all for the team. He starred in that fateful semifinal, scoring 89 not out and even getting a wicket with his bowling.

In the five matches that he played in the tournament, including the opening fixture and the semifinal, Kohli scored 273 runs at an amazing average of 136.5, striking at 146.77. He scored three half-centuries in the process, including a chasing masterclass against Australia in the virtual quarterfinal, where he scored an unbeaten 82 of 51 balls to grab victory from the jaws of defeat.

That innings was voted as the greatest moment in T20 history, last year, in an ICC fans' poll. GleNn Maxwell, who was at the receiving end of that Kohli innings, was in awe of that performance.

In an interview on ICC's website, Maxwell said: “He played some of the most extraordinary shots. Just the way he manipulated our field and manipulated his hands around the ball and was able to just basically pierce gaps where there weren’t gaps. It was just basically mastery of batting.

“It was hard not to watch in awe. Just an incredible innings. It was one of those times in T20 cricket where one player has a day out and is too good for you.”

Kohli the key

Despite not experiencing ultimate glory for his team, Kohli ended the tournament as its best player for an unbelievable campaign.

In recent years, Kohli has lost a bit of his Midas touch to the inevitable consequences of ageing. However, he recently got a bit of his form back ever since his century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. It was his first in nearly three years, and Kohli seems to have taken off from there. He did pretty well in the home bilateral series against Australia and South Africa. And if there is one place where you'd back Kohli to regain his form, it is Down Under.

He has always enjoyed playing in Australia, and against Australia, and Kohli will be key to India's chances Down Under. His T20 record in Australia makes for good reading having scored 451 runs from 10 innings at an average of 64.42 and a strike rate of 144.55. For the longest time his highest-ever T20i score, prior to his century against Afghanistan, was 90 not out against Australia at Adelaide in 2016.

India will hope he brings his amazing track record to the table seeing as it has flattered to deceive in ICC tournaments in recent years, including an embarrassing first-round exit from last year's T20 World Cup and a disappointing Asia Cup campaign.